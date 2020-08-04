The Iowa Department of Natural Resources held three stakeholder meetings July 28-30 as part of their “Planning Assistance to the States (PAS)” project to identify and prioritize problem areas along the Missouri River from the Gavin’s Point Reservoir downstream to the confluence with the Mississippi River.
The meetings were hosted by the DNR and attended by DNR representatives, area landowners, politicians, media representatives and wildlife groups. The proposed planning is focused on the areas of Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas along the Missouri River that have seen recent, past and ongoing flooding from that river.
The river was divided into a lower, middle and upper section and attendees identified which portion of the river they were most interested in and then were split into subgroups to separately discuss issues in that portion of the river. Participants were asked to identify problem areas along the river that lead to flooding, and the group discussed possible factors and solutions.
The ultimate goal of these meetings is for the DNR to compile a prioritized list for each state of problem areas and issues, such as pinch points, flow restrictions and levee problems, along the entire stretch, with potential solutions to provide to the Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) for their review and analysis.
The entire project is a collaboration between the Iowa DNR, the states of Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri, along the Corps of Engineers’ Kansas City and Omaha offices.
The DNR hosts noted at the beginning and end of the meeting that they hoped to also hold in-person meetings in August or September in the lower, middle and upper sections of the river to further prioritize the information compiled from these Zoom meetings. They suggested Nebraska City would likely be the meeting place for the lower river section.
Also present during the Thursday night meeting were members of BNIM, a Missouri architecture firm that is working with the Iowa Economic Development Association, looking at parts of Fremont and Mills counties from a standpoint of long-term development planning. They advised the others in the lower river segment group that they were just getting into the data collection piece, looking for a background picture on the area.
The majority of the conversation among the lower river segment attendees was produced by Lyle and Alice Hodde and Stu Maas, landowners who both have land in the Missouri River bottom land in Fremont County.
The Hodde’s talked about the loss of 600 acres in Missouri to Missouri River flooding in 2011, as well as another 130-210 acres underwater or that could not be planted in Iowa in 2019. The Hodde’s land that is not under water has feet of sand and/or willow trees popping up everywhere.
Maas noted that there were several thousand acres not planted in 2019/2020 because the pump in that area doesn’t work. He reminded everyone that the water on the surface is not the only problem, as when water stays on the ground for years, the soil is destroyed for farming, and can take 3-4 years of planting to recover.
Maas talked about the levee break straight west of Hamburg in 2019 that left a hole 600 feet wide and 90 feet deep. He noted it took a long time to fill that hole and block the river. Maas said in some locations the Corps has determined sheet piling is needed along with the fill, to help sustain the levees. He indicated a “super levee” is planned that would be wider and higher and have sheet pilings driven 60-90 feet deep for about a mile stretch of problem area.
Maas also talked about the science of hydrology, and that water on one side of a levee will often seep under to the other side. Any time there is water standing against a levee, there is a concern with it weakening the levee, as well as seeping under. Hodde noted scours on the river side of the levees needed to be fixed, too.
Hodde told the group Missouri River levels at Nebraska City had a big effect on seepage. He said if the river level was 12 feet or more at Nebraska City there was a lot of seeping and not much drainage. He indicated he had been unable to plant a lot of areas because they just remained too wet.
Hodde suggested Missouri River levels should be kept lower during growing season and water released from dams whenever possible in winter to make that possible. He noted that until flood control was the number one priority of the Corps that would be difficult.
Maas pointed out there was not enough available flood reserve space in the reservoirs, saying there was 17 million acre feet (MAF) of flood storage, when what was needed was about 27 MAF. He suggested that some of the problem was also that 60% of Mississippi River water comes from the Missouri River, and the Corps is being held hostage by the need to keep that water high enough for barge traffic. He said the Corps was always playing right on the edge of flooding to save barge traffic, and a bad season could mean disaster.
Maas was in favor of setting levees back further, saying there were studies showing there were economic benefits to doing so, in creating habitat that would draw recreation. DNR Biologist Matt Dollison agreed, saying the number of waterfowl located in one local management area was the third highest count in the entire state for the last several years. Hodde indicated the DNR needed to come up with better paying programs to incentivize farmers to let their land be used for reserves/habitats.
Hodde had one final comment about the need for understanding from people who don’t live or farm on the bottom land, noting suggestions to “just move” weren’t helpful, and saying, “Most of this land has been farmed since 1850. There used to be busloads of kids coming to school from the bottom; it’s just sad now. Imagine if someone told private landowners in the Loess Hills that they needed to burn off the hills every year to get them back to a natural state. They’d be very unhappy.”
Tim Hall, Iowa DNR’s Hydrology Resources Coordinator, wrapped the meeting up with a comment that participants should watch the DNR website for information about the in-person meetings, where information from the Zoom meetings will be reviewed and prioritized. Hall said he was also going to set something up so people who could not attend any of the Zoom meetings could still comment about Missouri River issues on the website. Contact Hall at tim.hall@dnr.iowa.gov for more information.
