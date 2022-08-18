Doggie Dip Days set for Aug. 26-27 in Shenandoah

It’s almost time for the canine family members to get their chance to play in the swimming pool during the annual Doggie Dip in Shenandoah.

The Wilson Aquatic Center closed for the season on Aug. 13, and Doggie Dip days will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27. This is not only a fun event for dogs and their owners but also a fundraiser for The People for Paws organization in Shenandoah.

Gabby Sparks, pool manager, said the cost is $5 to participate in the Doggie Dip, and all proceeds will go to People for Paws. She said if someone wants to make a monetary donation to People for Paws, those would also be accepted during the event.

Sparks said around 100 dogs attended last year. She said the event not only raises money for People for Paws, but also raises awareness for the shelter. She said the shelter needs the communities’ support financially, and to find families to adopt pets. She said it is a fun event for the pool to hold at the end of the season for the dogs to swim and have fun.

All dogs must be 6 months old and have all their shots, Sparks said.

She said the Wilson Aquatic Center and People for Paws would not be responsible for injuries, including dog bites or scratches. Sparks asked that when arriving and leaving, all dogs be on a leash but said during the event, while in the pool, pets could be let off their leashes to splash around. She also asked that no one push dogs into the deep end of the pool and for everyone to help ensure all dogs are courteous to one another.