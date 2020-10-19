Dolecheck plans to continue focus on education if reelected

Dolecheck said he worked with Governor Reynolds on education guidelines for school districts to follow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know it’s a moving target, and you never know,” said Dolecheck. “I personally feel that the best education for a student is in the classroom setting for the majority of our students, not all of them. There are some students who may perform better online.”

Dolecheck said they came up with a blended model for school districts meeting specific criteria and felt the guidelines are working well.

“I think the Governor, in my opinion, is doing a real good job under the circumstances of changing dynamics to be a good leader,” said Dolecheck. “Statewide, I think we’re doing about as good a job as we could.”

Dolecheck said education has to be blended with economics and the will of the people and public safety while maintaining and slowing down the spread of the virus.