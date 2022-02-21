Donkey basketball takes over Essex gymnasium Friday night

For a second year, donkeys will take over the gymnasium floor of the Essex School as individuals riding those donkeys attempt to get a basketball through the hoop and score.

The fun and sometimes hilarious game of Donkey basketball will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, in the gymnasium of the Essex School. This event is a fundraiser for the seventh and eighth-grade Washington DC trip. The evening will include two games with four teams participating. Each team will have eight to 12 people per team, with five on the floor at a time. The first game will be a team of Essex students versus adults from the Essex community. The next game will be a second team of Essex students going up against a team from Stanton that will consist of students and adults. The rules are pretty simple, but the game can be challenging due to the donkey’s stubborn nature. To score a point, the players must be on their donkey while making a basket.

Because participants may get thrown from the donkey and land on the floor, helmets and other protective gear will be worn. When landing on the floor, it would also be their desire to have the landing zone free and clear of any unwanted substances. So a few sixth-grade students have volunteered to dress up as rodeo clowns and keep the floor clean. Essex School instructor Martha Sunderman said the donkeys would also wear special shoes to protect the gymnasium floor. She said all of the gear used during the game would be provided by a donkey basket basketball organization out of Wisconsin. All participants must sign waivers, and those ages 16 to 18 must have those waivers signed by parents. Sunderman said the organization would also provide the referees for the game.

Sunderman said Donkey basketball is a fun way for the seventh and eighth-grade students to raise money for their bi-annual Washington DC trip. She said students will be selling advanced tickets to the game up until game night for $7. Tickets purchased at the door will be $10. Preschool-age children and under are free.

The admission fee is only one way the students raise money for their trip during this event.

Sunderman said that 50% of the money raised from a sponsorship drive in which local businesses donated to support the event would go towards the trip. Proceeds from concessions and a meal during the event will also go towards the trip. The third fundraiser linked to the Donkey basketball event is a “Kiss The Donkey Contest.” Four adventurous individuals and one group of seventh graders have placed a picture of their faces on pickle jars in the school office. Students can drop money into the jar with the persons face they want to see kiss a donkey on Friday night during the game. By Friday, whichever jar has the most money will have to kiss a donkey that evening.

The goal is to raise a minimum of $20,000 for the Washington DC trip, which will be from May 25 through June 4. Sunderman said the students are relatively close to this goal.

Sunderman said the trip is meant to help students learn about the different levels of government first hand and learn about the history of our country. While touring Washington DC, she said they would visit the courthouse and state capital. She added the trip was also an opportunity for students to travel outside of Iowa and experience different cultures.

“It makes learning in the classroom come alive when you’ve actually been to the places that your reading about and learning about in history class and in your other classes,” said Sunderman.

But Sunderman said the time spent in Washington DC is only half of the fun. While flying may be faster, it wouldn’t be as fun. The school will drive vans and make multiple stops along the way. Sunderman said on the way, the group will stop in Hannibal, Missouri, to see Mark Twain's Cave and go ziplining. Then they will make another stop in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where they will go horseback riding.

“There is a part of Gettysburg you can only see if you go horseback riding,” said Sunderman.

On the way home, the group of students and chaperones will stop at the Hershey Amusement Park in Hershey, Pennsylvania. While there, they will tour the factory and design their own candy bars and watch them being made.

“Half the fun is getting there and coming back because we're doing things the whole time,” said Sunderman.

In 2020 right before schools shut down in Iowa due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Essex School held the first Donkey basketball fundraiser. Because of the pandemic, the seventh and eighth-grade classes were unable to go that year, and instead, those students took the trip in 2021 as eighth and ninth graders. Sunderman hopes they are back on track now after the pandemic, and this will be a bi-annual event for seventh and eighth-grade classes moving forward.