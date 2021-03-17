DOT seeks input regarding raising Highway 2 near I-29

The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold an online public involvement meeting to discuss the proposed project on Iowa 2 in Fremont County.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is proposing to reconstruct Iowa Highway 2 from 0.8 mile east of Missouri River to the existing Horse Creek bridges, in Fremont County.

The project will provide for reconstructing the four-lane roadway and constructing new dual overflow bridges at two locations along the project corridor. The roadway will be constructed on its existing horizontal alignment; however, the vertical profile will be raised in order to reduce future flood related closures.

The two new bridges, which are intended to allow for the conveyance of flood water under the roadway, will consist of dual 327-foot x 40-foot continuous concrete slab bridges. The project will also provide for armoring the new bridge abutment berms and the ground underneath the bridges with revetment, new bridge approaches, new guardrail, and paved shoulders 20 feet beyond the ends of the guardrail.