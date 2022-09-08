Dr. Gary Connell retires and is named grand marshal for Shenfest

Shenandoah veterinarian Dr. Gary Connell retired at the end of August and was named grand marshal by the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association for this year’s Shenfest Celebration, “Imagine the Future,” which will be held on Sept. 24.

Born and raised in Shenandoah, Connell was quite the athlete during high school. He was an all-state football player and also went to state with the Shenandoah baseball team. While Connell was in high school, there was no division in classes.

Connell grew up with two brothers and two sisters and graduated from Shenandoah High School with the class of 1965. Following high school, he attended Iowa State University before completing four years of veterinary school. During the summers, Connell said he would work with Dr. Williamson and Dr. Elvin Teachout, two veterinarians in Shenandoah. Upon Connell’s graduation from veterinary school, Williamson had retired, and Teachout hired Connell in May of 1973. Connell and Teachout remained partners in the practice until Teachout’s retirement in 1989, after which Connell ran his own practice in Shenandoah.

Throughout his career, Connell said he enjoyed working with the community and animals, but also loved that his days were never the same as a veterinarian. He enjoyed the variety of doing different things each day. Throughout his career, Connell worked with both smaller pets and livestock.

Connell’s brother, Gregg Connell, said his brother not only took care of his customer’s pets, but also his customers. Gregg said his brother often knew that someone couldn’t afford veterinary care for their pets, so he didn’t charge them. Gregg said when he asked his brother about not charging for his services; his brother replied, “The pets may be the only thing that they have that gives them any kind of joy in life, and I’m never going to take that away from anybody.”

Gregg described his brother as someone with a big heart that cares deeply about his work and has compassion. He said the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association had numerous people contact them saying that Connell should be named grand marshal in recognition of his retirement because he served the community well.

While Connell said he is not the type who enjoys being in the spotlight, he was very surprised and happy to be selected as the grand marshal

CONNELL

for this year’s parade. As Connell imagines his future since retiring, he said he hopes to pick back up a few hobbies from his early years, which included hunting, fishing and golfing.

“I think Gary’s heart is always going to be in his profession,” said Gregg, but he hopes his brother and wife, Jane, can enjoy some time together traveling now that he is retired. Connell and Jane have been married 52 years and have three children and one grandchild. They raised their family in Shenandoah, and Connell said he enjoys the town’s rural setting.