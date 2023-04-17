The Page County Conservation Board approved a drone policy for Page County at its April 11 meeting.

Director John Schwab said he made just a few changes since the policy was discussed in length at last month’s board meeting. Schwab said it was important to know that it will be unlawful to operate drones or other UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicle) within Pierce Creek Recreational Area and Nodaway Valley Park.

“In all other county parks, the operation of a drone or UAV shall be a minimum of 100 feet from prohibited areas and a minimum of 300 feet above the prohibited areas such as campgrounds, shelter houses, playgrounds and parking areas,” he said.

The policy is posted on the Page County Conservation Facebook page as well as the county website.

Schwab reported park updates to the board:

• “All services are opened up at Nodaway Valley but we’ve had a number of issues at Pioneer. All services are on except for the north shelter because there was some electrical work that needed done," he said. "There is new electricity and plumbing in the shower houses and we changed out the break box in the back. Everything is now up to code.”

Schwab added that they would wait to dredge the Pioneer Park until the water gets warmer.

• All water services are on at the campgrounds as well as the shower houses at Pierce Creek.

“They did install the water pit and made a plan to run a line from the pit to the maintenance shop so we will have water at the shop,” Schwab said.

He said the benches for the veteran’s memorial are ready to go at Rapp Park and he will be going to the rock quarry within the week to purchase the boulder to move that along.

“We are planning to get the water turned on at Rapp Park soon but have been delayed due to backflow preventer problems," he said. "NAMI will be hosting their annual Fishing tournament there on April 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, we have ordered a new latrine for Ross Park and it should be installed by the end of the month.”

• The estimate to resurface Nodaway Valley Park roads from the entrance to the four-way stop was $239,224.44.

Schwab said that due to the county’s size, the most that could be requested from the DNR was $150,000.

“It will leave us roughly $88,000 short," he said. "We have been working with local foundations and grants to see if we can get it done.”

Schwab also mentioned that he is hopeful that the playground equipment will be delivered and installed in May as it is still on backorder. The board was able to get extensions on the grants for the equipment so they won’t lose the funding.

• “Also, we are taking over the maintenance, not the road, of the Shambaugh river access," he said. "It will fall under our responsibility to basically make sure it’s trimmed and cleaned up. We are also continuing prep work for controlled burns but the weather hasn’t been good for us.

"At Pioneer we want to burn around the pond again now that the water is back up. There are a lot of heavy weeds around the primitive camping location at Rapp Park but with that one, it has to be perfect conditions before we start."

In other business:

• Joyce Kruse, a volunteer who puts a lot of her time toward the equestrian park at Pierce Creek, told the board that she and other riders will repair and paint trail signs and will rebuild a section of the obstacle.

“The arena needs to be painted and I believe we have money in donations we could use for the paint," she said. "I would also like some stumps removed and want to discuss putting up signs in a few different places out on the trail to help riders get around the area.”

Kruse will meet with Schwab about getting these things accomplished. She also indicated they will be having a workday at the park and will keep the board informed.

• The board asked Schwab several questions last month about the county shooting range at Pierce Creek and he wanted to update them on what he learned.

“Conservation can pay for RSO (Range Safety Officer) classes out of our budget if we have the money available," he said. "The only stipulation is that that person would have to get under contract with us that they would stay a specific number of years. The clarification on hours, according to the sign, is 1 p.m. to sunset on their normal days of operation.

"Also, there is no increase in our insurance costs by having the gun range. It’s all covered under our normal liability policy. The income we make on the range cannot be used to pay a stipend for volunteers.”

Schwab also located the range bylaws and said they haven’t been updated for several years. He encouraged board members to take the information home, review it and be ready to discuss it at next month’s meeting.

Terry Broyles, an RSO and volunteer for the shooting range, felt there was some misinformation that the shooting range was short of personnel.

“Before that last meeting, there were some circumstances with health issues and, since one person can not legally open that range, we were closed. We have enough RSO’s but it just happened that day I was the only one available,” he explained.

Range committee member Roger Martin said the range committee looks at retention.

"A couple of us are getting along in years that we’ve been looking for more RSOs," he said. "People are willing to do it, but classes have been four hours away. We had a great opportunity recently where we had an instructor who was willing to do a class locally so we were able to add more.”

There are eight committee members who are all RSOs, with the addition of four others who run the range voluntarily.

Broyles stressed that the committee’s goal is safety.

“We’ll shut down if we feel there is something not making it safe," he said. "We won’t open if the temperature is above 100 degrees or below 25 degrees. Otherwise, we will be on the range with anyone who wants to come out. They do have to sign in. We all wear required badges and, even if we bring in our own guests, they still have to do all the paperwork. It’s a well-run friendly environment and a vital asset to Page County,”

There is a Facebook page to find further information about the range. It is open the first and third Saturdays of each month and every Wednesday from 1 p.m. until sundown or when people stop coming out. Broyles said they encourage people to head out and witness what they do, even if they aren’t interested in shooting.

The next meeting for the Page County Conservation Board is May 9.