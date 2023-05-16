Dustin Sheldon from Sidney is prepared to carry on the legacy of his grandfather.

Sheldon was promoted to the fire chief of the Sidney Fire Department after a vote of the fire department staff on Wednesday, May 3. The Sidney City Council made it official on May 10.

“It means a lot to me,” Sheldon said as he responded to his appointment as chief. “My grandpa was the fire chief for 43 years, from 1950 to 1993. He retired right before he passed away with 51 or 52 years of service with the fire department at Sidney.

“It was a goal of mine to be the fire chief before I retired from serving the citizens and surrounding communities to complete the legacy of my grandpa,” Sheldon said.

Sheldon has been the assistant chief for former Chief Craig Marshall since Marshall took office in 2012 and was given complete autonomy to do what he needed to do in his absence.

“He gave me the authority to make decisions whether it be personnel, financial, fire scene, whatever I needed to do. So I had on-the-job training that way,” Sheldon said. “Craig was really busy, and he didn’t feel like he was doing the job he needed to be doing and felt it wasn’t fair to the department, citizens or me to continue on the way it was going. I respect that. Essentially what we did is switch positions. He will become the first assistant chief.”

Marshall will continue to be the EMS director, a position he has held since 1996.

Besides the 28 years of service Sheldon has given to the Sidney Fire Department, Sheldon said he gained experience at a young age.

“I hung around the fire station quite a bit when I was a kid. My dad was a volunteer fireman in Percival,” he said. “I had a big interest in the station, and I went to my first fire when I was 14 years old with the Percival Fire Department. My first training burn was when I was 16 as far as structure fire and things like that.”

Sheldon said that right after college when he moved to Sidney, he wanted to be on the fire department.

“I remember my first fire that I went to; it was on old Highway 2,” he said. “We ended up having a grass fire that turned into a rubbish fire. I remember going out to that just like it happened yesterday.”

Sheldon has kept the memory of his grandfather alive with cherished mementos.

“I have a memorial helmet from my grandfather and it hangs on my hall tree by my desk. I carry his accountability tag with me. He is with me all the time; he is in my right coat pocket,” he said. “My older brother who is the fire chief in Percival has one in his, too.”

Accountability tags are issued to each firefighter, and the firefighters are trained that they must “tag in” by giving his or her tag to the safety officer before entering the structure. Immediately upon exiting the structure, the firefighter must collect his tag so the officer knows he returned safely.

Sheldon’s first official act as fire chief was during the storms on May 7.

“We had storm spotters, and I ran central command from the fire station, acting as fire chief,” he said.

His goals moving forward as chief include staff and a new facility.

“It’s really tough in the rural communities with staffing. We need to build up our staff on the EMS,” Sheldon said. “We’re essentially an EMS department that runs fires, too; 80-90% of what we do is EMS related, and then we fight a few fires, too.

“We need trained personnel, EMTs and trained medics to come in and be able to cover all the calls. It’s hard to guarantee that we can cover every call in our community. Hamburg or Tabor comes in if we can’t get a crew together, say in the afternoon because everyone is volunteer, and we do the same for them. We all go help each other out. So, one of my goals is to get some people in and get them trained. I want people to take a sense of pride in our community and give back. That’s what we’re all about, giving back to your community.”

The department is also trying to move forward to get a new fire station.

“It’s something that has been in the works for 10 years or so,” Sheldon said. “The funding for that is extremely difficult to get and very high priced. The city is also worked with some grants for avenues for financial obligations. Obviously, when we do that, we would like to expand some services that we offer. We need equipment for those things, but we are crammed into the station we are now. We also need to keep updating our equipment.”

Sheldon’s passion for his community shines through as he talks about his work in the fire department.

“It’s one of those things for everyone in the department,” he said. “You worry about the safety of the people in your community whether you know them or not. You want to be able to be there. When they see us, it’s in their most urgent time of need whether it be property loss or injury, death. People never see us in good times! I take ownership in it.

“I want to be able to help people in their time of need. I want what is best for everybody and can’t just sit back and think someone else will do it.”