Earl May Nursery & Garden Center stays focused on quality

Founded in 1919, Earl May Nursery & Garden Center continues to be a mainstay and tradition in Shenandoah.

On Nov. 9, the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association held a coffee at the Earl May Store in Shenandoah on Highway 59 to welcome new store manager Liza Kelley. Kelley became the store manager this past summer. Also joining the Earl May team at the Shenandoah store recently was Jubel Hamilton. The "Christmas Shop" open in the garden center made for a beautiful setting.

In December 2021, Gordon Sherman and his family took over Earl May Nursery & Garden Center ownership. Gordon is married to Kris Sherman, and they have two children, Jakob and Ali. Gordon is the son of the late Betty Jane Shaw.

Along with the change in ownership, Gordon said a board of directors was formed a few years back consisting of himself, Kris, two board members from the east coast and Bill Shaw as the Chairman of the Board.

Along with that change, he said management style changes were made. He said in the past, Earl May Nursery & Garden Center ran as a “family-operated business from the top down.” Gordon said they now have what they call a key three: Phil Grossman, Executive Vice President of Retail Operations; Angie Shaw, Executive Vice President of Finance and CEO Darrell Ross, who reports to the board.

Ross said the company has 28 stores in four states ranging from “Kearney, Nebraska in the west to Iowa City in the east and up north to Sioux City, Iowa (and) down around Lawrence, Kansas.” With all locations “strategically located around the hub” in Shenandoah, Ross said that allows their drivers to be home every evening.

Ross said the distribution center located on Manti Road at the edge of Shenandoah employs 65 full-time jobs. He said the company has continued to grow more of its products in Shenandoah to help provide local jobs and ensure product quality. He said it is a significant operation open to the public to tour during regular business hours.

Ross said the company has also expanded production with three new greenhouses growing 25,000 mums this past fall. He said the company has always packaged its garden seed in Shenandoah, but they now also package a wide variety of other seeds they sell in-store.

The company has expanded and adapted to change with more of a focus now on house plants, gift department, outdoor living and outdoor bird supplies, Ross said.

“Change has been a constant,” he said. “It started with Earl May, our founder."

Ross said Earl May Nursery & Garden Center has continued with its founder's philosophy and motto: quality and service. He said the company would continue focusing on quality products and services for their customers.

“I think our brand is stronger than ever now,” he said.