Early results indicate turbines will distort KYFR radio signal

Discussions are continuing between Invenergy and Family Stations, Inc., the operator of Shenandoah radio station KYFR, regarding the proposed placement of four wind turbines included in the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project.

Jenny Burkhiser, Director of Compliance and Public Affairs for Family Stations, met with the Page County Board of Supervisors July 12 to update the members on the efforts being made to determine if the turbines would interfere with the signal of the station.

"The results we have, preliminarily, show the innermost turbines will create a substantial distortion of the KYFR radiation pattern or a scalloping effect. So we definitely want to look into this more, and it may take a bit of time because we want to get this right and make sure the signal isn't affected," Burkhiser said.

Burkhiser first brought the potential issue to the attention of the Board of Supervisors July 30 during a meeting to review the permit application submitted by Invenergy for the wind project. Since the radio station is regulated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Burkhiser said the turbines would have to be at least three kilometers from its transmitting tower near Coin.

However, the day before that meeting, Burkhiser learned three of the proposed 28 turbines in the project would be closer than the three kilometer distance and a fourth was only fractionally outside that distance. Burkhiser said the station would need time to work with Invenergy to gather data and test results to determine if the broadcast signal would be impacted and, if so, how the problem could be resolved.

During that meeting June 30, officials with Invenergy offered to remove the four turbines in question from the project until a solution could be reached with the radio station if the Board of Supervisors approved the permit application that day. Instead, the board voted to delay any action on the application.

As of the meeting Tuesday night, Burkhiser said Family Stations and Invenergy had not reached an agreement on the placement of the four turbines. She then read a statement Family Stations President Thomas Evans sent to Invenergy on July 6.

"In all candor, when a person pushes on a door too hard, one often begins to wonder why. If something is good for people, then there's no good reason to be too aggressive. Rather, one can have confidence that good, rightness and truth will prevail. With respect to this proposed project, if it's so good for the communities, their health and their quality of life then the Wind Hill project should be shouted from the rooftops and celebrated by everyone. However, from what I understand, there are many people within the community, and even on the county board, who have serious doubts about this project. Until these, as well as our own interference concerns are fully investigated and addressed, it makes no sense for us to meet. We simply need to have our AM engineering firm perform a more extensive interference study and then go from there. We're willing to, in good faith, have these studies performed in a timely manner," the statement read.

In addition, Burkhiser said Family Stations had reached out to Ben Dawson of Hatfield and Dawson Consulting Engineers of Seattle, Washington, about the potential issue facing the station.

"He confirmed, just off of preliminary results, that electrically conducting vertical structures located near the vicinity of a medium frequency AM antenna system, especially those that are highly directional, which KYFR is, can produce modifications of the radiation patterns of those antennas. That's the reason the rules of the Federal Communications Commission contain procedures for evaluating those effects,"

Burkhiser said.

Another concern that has been raised by Page County Horizons, a group of local residents opposed to the development of wind turbines in Page County due to the impact they could have on individual property rights, focused on the boundary lines for the project. The map submitted as part of the permit application shows boundaries extending well beyond the location of the 28 turbines to be included in the project.

Supervisor Jacob Holmes said Tuesday night he had sent a letter to the attorney firm of Ahlers and Cooney asking about the boundary lines, but had not received a response. The Board of Supervisors hired the Des Moines law firm July 5 to provide the board with direction on how to proceed with the permit application.