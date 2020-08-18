East Gym Project committee seeks community input

During the regular Essex City Council meeting on Aug. 12, Jacob King, community representative for the East Gym Project, provided an update.
King said a committee had been formed for the East Gym Project with the primary objective of evaluating a building expansion to meet the community needs.
The committee held their first meeting Aug. 11 with the community and looked at different options for the East Gym.
“What we’re looking to do is make it where it will meet the community needs but also be financially responsible,” said King.
Some of the options the committee is looking at are a fitness center, community event center and making the building ADA handicap accessible compliant.
King said the building renovation could range anywhere from $150,000 to $1.2 million, depending on what direction they take.
King also said having the East Gym under the school umbrella didn’t make sense if the committee decided to go the route of converting the gym into an event center. He said as an event center; they would need the option to serve alcoholic beverages.
“So we just wanted to propose to the council for discussion the option to entertain if it made financial sense and it made sense to the community that the school would move forward and sell the building to the city,” said King
King said no decisions had been made and the committee just wanted to keep the community and city council aware of where they were at in the process.
In other business, the council:
Approved repairs to the generator at the sewer lagoon for $5,465.20.
Approved appointing Lisa Nelson to the Cemetery Board.
Approved the third reading of the resolution on abandoned/nuisance properties.
Approved the amended noise control ordinance.
Accepted the resignation of Brad Sorensen as a city employee.
