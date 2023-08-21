The Essex Community Club is seeking contestants for the annual Miss Essex and Little Miss Essex contest.

Contestants must attend Essex Community Schools.

Age groups are Little Miss Essex, kindergarten 2023 through second grade; and Miss Essex, freshman through seniors.

Participants must be available to take photos the day of the crowning. Winners must also attend the 2023 Labor Day parade and weekend activities. Also, Miss Essex and Little Miss Essex must attend other parades and events and return next year for the coronation ceremonies.

All girls interested in the 2023 contest are asked to pick up applications at Essex Community School, Essex City Hall or by visiting essexiowa.net. Entry deadline is Friday, Aug. 25.

This year’s contest will be held Sunday afternoon, Aug. 27, beginning at 2 p.m. in Trojan Hall.

The doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $1.

For more information, contact Mary Ohnmacht at 712-350-0089.