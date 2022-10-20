ECC sponsors Essex trunk-or-treat event

As Halloween approaches, haunted houses, pumpkin patches and hayrack rides are part of the fun, but you can’t forget the candy.

For the second year, the Essex Community Club will host a trunk-or-treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, in the Essex School parking lot. ECC Director Zac James said they are still looking for businesses, associations or individuals that would like to be sponsors for the event and hand out candy.

He said the event is not only fun for children, but also for the sponsors as they get to decorate their trunks and see all the creative costumes pass by. James said sponsors would be eligible for one of three prizes. The three categories that will be judged are spookiest, most creative and best overall Halloween theme. James said the winner of each category would win $30 in ECC currency that can be used at any business that is an ECC member.

James said ECC makes it a priority to sponsor fun activities for youth and last year was a success with around 300 children participating, so they thought it was a great idea to sponsor the event again this year. Since the event will be on a Sunday night, he said they would not be showing a movie after the trunk-or-treating as they did last year.

Surrounding communities are welcome to participate. If anyone is interested in signing up as a sponsor, James said they could email him at director@essexiowa.com or sign up on the ECC Facebook page. He said ECC is also taking candy donations for the event, which can be dropped off at Essex City Hall.