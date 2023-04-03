More than 120 people celebrated excellence in education with the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation at its second annual banquet held at the Elks Lodge on Saturday, April 1.

The purpose of the evening was to recognize the past and embrace the future. It was a full evening with guests being entertained by local speech students, treated to a keynote speaker and offered the opportunity to bid at a silent auction. Awards were presented to several Shenandoah district staff members and the Alumnus of the Year was announced.

The SIEF board consists of president Corby Fichter, vice president Julie O’Hara, secretary Paula Brownlee, treasurer Amy Miller, executive director Jamie Burdorf, Star Ann Kloberdanz, Duane Rexroth, Nick Bosley, Lance Cornelius, Timothy Smith and Amanda Branson.

As O’Hara welcomed guests and kicked off the evening, she said, “In 2019, our foundation partnered with the George S. and Grace A. Jay Memorial Trust to award scholarships. To date, we have awarded over $145,000. In addition to that, we are so proud that we’ve had six other families create scholarships in honor of their family through our foundation. Those scholarships have awarded students over $45,000. It means so much to our board to have our community give us that kind of trust and stewardship with their money.”

O’Hara also spoke about the variety of grants given to staff members.

“Our grants allow teachers to receive money outside the district budget to provide experiences and activities, classroom supplies and so on and they allow teachers to impact our students and do their jobs even more effectively. And that amount is also $45,000,” she explained.

After a dinner served by members of the Shenandoah Student Council, Cornelius introduced the evening’s entertainment. Aurora Trowbridge and Annalise McIntosh performed a delightful rendition of “Shakespeare Abridged,” and Carter Phipps presented a true story he wrote with his mom, Lindsay Phipps, entitled “Brownie on the Funny Farm.”

Miller and Burdorf enthusiastically announced a new award by the Foundation, the Rock-Star Spirit Award.

“School spirit is critical to the environment of any school since it sets the tone for various aspects of school events and especially for the students,” Burdorf said.”Our Spirit Award honors the standouts of schools by recognizing individuals that go above and beyond to build school pride, student engagement and community spirit. These employees make a positive difference in the Shenandoah School District.”

The award winners, nominated by their peers, were Andrew Lynes, elementary counselor; Angela Hunter, middle school science and STEM; and Lindsey Lundgren, high school science and agriculture.

Burdorf read what colleagues said about Lynes: “He constantly engages in groups of students in a positive way and exemplifies what school spirit is all about. He makes sure his students feel heard and valued.”

Miller told the crowd that Hunter’s co-workers said she is always staying positive about being at school, she makes school fun and her science students can’t wait to get to class.

Miller also relayed information that was said about Lundgren: “Lindsey is always trying to get students to join all school activities and have school spirit. She knows her students well and always adapts to their needs.”

Five other district staff members were also recognized. Brownlee said she and Kloberdanz were very pleased to recognize teachers who have demonstrated resilience by committing their time and energy into impacting students, colleagues and their school family by 25 years or more.

“We award them for the dedication they’ve shown, the work they’ve done and the work they have yet to do,” Brownlee stated.

Vance Peterson, high school science instructor, has put in 31 years as a science teacher, and Kloberdanz said she was told that his co-workers say he is very passionate about science and that he brings a range of experiences and knowledge to his teaching and coaching.

“He stays positive and is good about volunteering in student activities,” Kloberdanz continued.

Brenda Wood, currently the high school FlexEd/IGNITE counselor, has worked in education for 38 years. This is what colleagues said about Wood: “She is passionate, supportive and works tirelessly to ensure her students are successful in and out of school. She gives students a voice and an important place in the school and community.”

Chris Chamberlain takes care of the Middle School Success Room and he boasts 36 years in the education field.

“He’s developed the success room into a productive program that has been a great benefit to students and staff. He’s been described as caring, compassionate, inspirational, structured and giving students a feeling of hopefulness,” Brownlee relayed.

The JK-8 custodian, Dan Jennings has been working in schools for 31 years. Brownlee shared notes sent in about Jennings: “He is kind and willing to help anyone. Dan makes a point to stop and talk to everyone and never complains about anything he is asked to do. Most importantly, he’s good with kids and has made a huge impact in the schools he has worked.”

Maria Blake, an instructional coach and master teacher is a 26 ½ year veteran in education. Kloberdanz said that Blake was unable to attend due to illness but wanted to read what her colleagues said about her.

“Maria’s enthusiasm for learning has no boundaries. She continues to refine, modify and expand her learning with additional research and training. She is committed to life-long learning,” Kloberdanz shared.

Rexroth proudly introduced the 2023 Alumnus of the Year.

“Matt Mickle, class of 1985. Following a good start in Shenandoah, promoting quality education has been at the forefront of your life. We are so proud of you,” Rexroth said as he recited the engraving on the award. Mickle currently lives in Texas with his wife Kim and their two sons. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering for the University of Notre Dame and is currently the senior manager of Development Projects with Boeing, which supports NASA’s International Space Station program. Mickle shared a slide show of images and talked about his youth and his experiences working with Boeing and the International Space Station. He said, ‘When I was growing up in Shenandoah I was always interested in space, and I had a long life interest in space. You might ask, how was I able to pursue such a challenging career? I really believe it starts with the family I had. My dad taught community service and dedication to his work. My mom, a substitute teacher, taught me social graces and how important it is to develop good relationships with people. Growing up in small town, everybody knows everybody and looks out for one another. It’s really remarkable. The entire family of a small town is a big influence, and it was very much influenced by my teachers.’”

Mickle credited former math teacher, Jim Brownlee, for the start toward his career.

“I remember Mr. Brownlee, when this new fangled thing, called a personal computer, was first being introduced, he said that I might want to check it out. He also said that since I was pretty good at math and science, I might want to try engineering. I had no idea what engineering was! It is just one of those little comments that teachers make that really sticks with you, and that’s what I ended up doing,” Mickle shared.

He also named many teachers who expanded his horizons and really pushed him, and he shared anecdotes about several of those teachers, three of whom were in attendance at the banquet.

“They all continue to inspire me today,” he added.

In closing, Mickle projected a picture of the Orion spacecraft that is 270,000 miles away from earth. He reflected, “It’s a good picture for taking a step back and looking at perspective.

“I think tonight is one of those times for me. To look back on what really impacted me. And, it’s the teachers. Not just the ones we call teachers, but anyone in our lives that are our teachers, and I want to thank all of them for what they’ve done for me. I also want to challenge each of us going forward to be teachers for everyone in our lives, in our journey forward.”

The evening’s keynote speaker, Shelley (Rabel) Riley, graduated from SHS in 1983 and earned a degree in chemistry at Northwest Missouri State University and her doctorate in pharmaceutical chemistry from the University of Kansas.

She has been a professor in the Department of Natural Sciences at Northwest Missouri State University for the past 14 years and vice president of Riley and Rabel Consulting Services Inc. Riley also has over 14 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry in drug discovery, research and product development and previously worked for DuPont Merck, DuPont Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, SLZA and Amgen.

Riley said she didn’t set out to be a teacher or even to pursue a degree in chemistry.

“I wish I could tell you that I had a well thought out plan for my career and executed it to perfection,” she said. “It was pretty much anything but that. If you had told me in high school that I was going to be a chemistry teacher, I would have told you were crazy. Upon graduation, I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I knew two things for sure, I never wanted to be a teacher. Everyone in my family was a teacher, and I wanted to do something different.

And, the C- I received in chemistry my senior year was probably generous. And here I am 40 years later, teaching. Teaching chemistry,” she said with a chuckle.

Riley added that she went into those areas because a professor put it in her mind that she could, and should.

“You can see a common thing here, teachers who are instilling confidence in you that you didn’t have in yourself,” she said.

Riley said she hasn’t lived in Shenandoah for 40 years but still calls it home.

“I have so many fond memories of growing up here. It’s a small town and such a great environment. Most importantly, I made life-long friends,” she said.

She said although many of the buildings where she attended school are no longer here, she has memories from her time there.

“I have wonderful memories from the teachers, coaches, staff,” she said. “They really impacted not only my life but also the lives of so many others. From a curriculum standpoint, we were in great shape. Our teachers gave us a solid foundation in all of the subjects. They weren’t just educators, they were role models. A good leader is one who leads by example, and they did that. They showed what respect, discipline, hard work and integrity looked like. They also opened our eyes to many things. The shared experiences we gained really introduced us to a world that was outside of the rural area where we grew up.”

She described the years waiting for results as a scientific researcher.

“It’s not for those who want instant answers or gratification or for those who give up easily,” she said. “So I started thinking about what in my past has prepared me to work in that type of environment. I thought back to school. The best part of school for me was extracurricular activities. When we went into games and practices, we had the mindset that we were going to win. When we didn’t, it was disappointing, of course, but you went back to the gym and you prepared for the next game. And then finally you met with success, and that was a great feeling. Being a powerhouse would have been great, but honestly I think we learned more from our failures and adversity at the time and are better for it today.”

After many years in research and development,Riley found herself back in the Midwest and ready for a change.

“I thought about all the teachers that have played such an important part of my life, and I wouldn’t be standing here in front of you today without them,” she said. “So I thought if there was something I could do to give back, it could be as a teacher, a role model for kids. Now, as a teacher myself, I appreciate the teachers I had in Shenandoah more and more everyday.”

O’Hara wrapped up the evening to announce silent auction winters. There were several items donated, and O’Hara was happy to announce that there were five teachers who made donations for the silent auction.

“Two are retired teachers and three are currently teaching,” she said. “I think that speaks volumes about what our foundation is doing and how teachers feel about what we’re doing. Community members have also been very generous. We are humbled by these donations. Thanks to all of you!”

O’Hara also revealed the first ever “Day of Giving” for the foundation.

“For the first year ever we are doing a Day of Giving: 45 on 4/5. If you can, consider giving $45 on April 5. Thank you for what you do for us so we can give back to our community.”

Information about the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation can be found facebook.com/ShenandoahIowaEducationFoundation or twitter.com/sheniaeducation. The foundation can be reached via email at sheniaeducationfoundation@gmail.com.