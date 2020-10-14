Eighth grade volleyball season comes to a halt

The Shenandoah eighth grade volleyball season has come to an end due to COVID-19.

Over the weekend, the Shenandoah Community School District sent out notification that three additional students in the district had tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of the students attend classes at the K – 8 school building and the third at the high school building.

“Unfortunately, this exposure does mean that our eigth grade volleyball team season has officially come to an end,” said Dr. Kerri Nelson, Shenandoah Superintendent in the letter.

School officials said Page County Public Health had been consulted, and some students and staff members would be quarantined due to the exposure.

“We believe this is the best course of action to avoid potentially spreading the virus, and for the health and safety of the children and staff involved,” said Nelson.