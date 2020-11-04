Election 2020: Axne beats Young again to retain 3rd Congressional District seat

This year was much closer -- with Axne receiving 48.9% of the vote and Young garnering 47.5%.

Bryan Jack Holder, a Libertarian from Council Bluffs, finished third in both of those races. Holder received 15,338 votes in the 2020 election, more than doubling his vote total of 7,267 in 2018.

The 3rd Congressional District includes Council Bluffs and much of southwest Iowa, along with Des Moines.

Axne led the polls for much of the race, including in the final days ahead of the election. The first-term representative campaigned on her work providing flood and COVID-19 relief to the district. Her campaign hammered Young for his votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act — votes Axne said were a vote to remove protections for pre-existing conditions. Axne said instead the country should work to strengthen the ACA, working toward lower premiums and increase access to care.

The Axne campaign also tied Young to President Donald Trump. While in Congress, Young voted with the president 99% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight.com