Election 2020: Ernst edges out Greenfield; retains U.S. Senate seat

Ernst also thanked Greenfield for a spirited race and called on Iowans to unify.

Greenfield said the result was not what she planned but she thanked her supporters, staff, volunteers and contributors for helping her wage a strong, grassroots campaign.

“I hope you’re all proud of what we accomplished. I know I certainly am,” she said.

“We knew it was going to be a donnybrook and it was,” Greenfield. “This was never really about me or just one person, this was about standing up and fighting for what you believe in and following your dream and I followed it and despite the tough times we’re facing and the results tonight, I am still hopeful.”

Ernst emerged victorious in a hotly contested race with national implications for both parties that drew record spending levels by stressing her rural roots and conservative positions while charging Democrats – with the help of Iowa campaign stops by President Trump and others – would push the country too far left, raise taxes and impose socialistic policies that would stifle economic growth.

Republicans and their allies fought to avoid a crushing defeat in a key toss-up race by investing heavily in attack ads designed to “demonize” Greenfield and to suppress the turnout, according to political experts, while Democrats leveled attacks against Ernst for failing to keep campaign promises and allying too closely with President Trump and his COVID-19 response.

For her part, Ernst touted her work on Iowa-specific issues like the federal ethanol mandate --- a beloved program in Iowa’s agricultural sector --- and federal assistance in the wake of this summer’s derecho.

Ernst, a pro-life conservative, said she has worked in bipartisan fashion in the Senate while also ensuring her Republican base that she has supported Trump – who considered her as a 2016 running mate -- and top conservative causes like repealing the federal Affordable Care Act and approving another conservative justice to the U.S. Supreme Court.

By contrast, campaign spending in Ernst’s 2014 race with Democrat Bruce Braley totaled about $87 million.