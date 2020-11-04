Election 2020: Trump repeats in Iowa

Trump finally made his first and only campaign visit to Iowa on October 15; Biden finally came to Iowa for his only campaign visit of the general election cycle on October 30, just four days before Election Day.

Biden had been a frequent visitor to the state in the months leading up to the Iowa caucuses in February. Biden finished fourth in the caucuses, but went on to secure the party’s nomination.

While Iowans did not see much of the presidential candidates in person, the candidates’ presence was felt on Iowans’ TV screens. The Trump and Biden campaigns made significant TV advertising investments in the state: a combined total of almost $16 million worth, according to an analysis by National Public Radio.

Trump’s victory four years ago in Iowa was buoyed by 31 counties that flipped from going for Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016. That was the most swing counties in any state in the country four years ago; most of those 31 counties in Iowa were along the Mississippi River or in the northeast portion of the state.

As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Biden had won just six of Iowa’s 99 counties, the same as Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton four years ago.