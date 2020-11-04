Election 2020: Trump repeats in Iowa

Republican Donald Trump won Iowa for a second time, beating Democrat Joe Biden here, according to state results as of late Tuesday evening.
As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Trump had earned 53.2% of the vote in Iowa and Biden 44.9%. Those results included 89 of 99 counties and 90% of the state’s precincts.
Trump won Iowa by nearly 10 percentage points in 2016, flipping a state that had twice gone for Democratic president Barack Obama.
Those elections were the final two of five consecutive presidential elections that Iowa went for the Republican candidate. Following that streak, the state went for the Democrat in the next four presidential elections.
Trump finally made his first and only campaign visit to Iowa on October 15; Biden finally came to Iowa for his only campaign visit of the general election cycle on October 30, just four days before Election Day.
Biden had been a frequent visitor to the state in the months leading up to the Iowa caucuses in February. Biden finished fourth in the caucuses, but went on to secure the party’s nomination.
Trump’s victory four years ago in Iowa was buoyed by 31 counties that flipped from going for Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016. That was the most swing counties in any state in the country four years ago; most of those 31 counties in Iowa were along the Mississippi River or in the northeast portion of the state.
