Elementary school locked down on Friday

Sidney Community School District parents were notified by email on Jan. 22 that the elementary school was put in lock out alert at 10:47 a.m. that day by the Fremont County Sheriff's office.

According to the email sent out by Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood and Elementary Principal Shannon Wehling, School Resource Office, Deputy Luke was on site and monitoring the situation closely.

The email told parents, “Students will be kept inside the building (inside recess, no PE) and classes will continue as usual. There is no immediate danger to the students, staff or building. This is being done out of an abundance of caution in collaboration with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office. We will send out another notification when the Alert has been lifted.”

Parents received another email from the school at about noon that day, saying that the Fremont County Sheriff's Office had given the all clear and lifted the lock out at noon and all normal activities had resumed.

They announced in that second email that, “No more information will be released from the school.”

In a telephone conversation on Monday, Jan.25, Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope said the reason for the lockdown was that the Sheriff’s department was executing a warrant near the school and didn’t want to take any chances with student safety.