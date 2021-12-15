Elks donation to food pantry

This photo was taken on behalf of the Shenandoah Elks Lodge presenting to the Shenandoah Community Food Pantry a check in the amount of $4500. The Elks were able to present these funds with grants from the Elks National Foundation and their involvement in Community Improvement Project Grants. Included in the photo are Roger McQueen, Paulette Marsh, Bruce Anderson, Carla Kirchert, Fred Bryson, Doris Broderson, Laura Danforth, Brent Anderson, Alan Armstrong, Denise Jardon, and Jeannine Liljedahl.