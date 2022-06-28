Elks Fridays after Five third season ends successfully

The Shenandoah Elks Lodge is in its third year of a new tradition, and it’s one they hope to continue for a long time. Fridays after Five is an event that brings Southwest Iowa talent to the stage, offers entertainment and fellowship for families and gives service groups an opportunity to make some money.

Fridays after Five got its start in Shenandoah in the summer of 2020 when Jon Skillern, the lodge manager at the time, visited with a friend from Creston whose Elks lodge had been putting on a Fridays after Five event for a few years.

“I got contact information for Kyle Wilson, a vice president of First National Bank, and I asked Kyle several questions about their event,” Skillern said. “He told me that since a First National Bank just opened up in Shenandoah, they would love to expand Fridays after Five in Shenandoah. It took off from there.”

Skillern presented the idea to the Elks House Committee and they were definitely interested.

“We thought it might be a risk due to COVID -- not knowing how people would react or if anyone would want to attend, but it was an outdoor event in open air, a way to get things started and to get people out and about,” he said. “We had been closed down in the spring but we were ready to do something, so we started the first year with four Friday nights in July. It was fairly successful. In 2021 we expanded to eight and there was even more success. We also moved them to May and June because we thought maybe July was just too hot. We also had eight Friday events this year and our numbers increased again.”

Skillern worked initially with Wilson but said that our local bank got very involved. “It was new and we weren’t sure what was going to happen with it, but Mike, Jeff Baker and Dan Weiss from First National Bank have been a huge part of keeping it going,” he said. “Roger Perry has been very kind in donating the use of his huge tent, and Troy Nielsen loaned us his trailer so we can store tables and chairs in it instead of taking everything inside every week. Jeff Miller donated his deck and all the materials to build a stage,and Mitchell Larson donated his time to build it. It’s really been a group effort. I’m probably forgetting people -- there are so many to mention. Adam Wright and Brooke Bauer, also from First National Bank, have jumped in and really helped out a lot this year, too. And, current Elks manager Duke Nuemann has also played a big part in the successful continuation of Fridays after Five. We truly appreciate First National Bank and all they’ve done. It’s a huge financial responsibility for them so we are going to explore sharing that with other businesses to help back the event. They’ve been kind enough to fully support the first three years and want to continue to support it, but we also want to spread out the sponsorship.”

Music begins shortly after 5 p.m. each Friday in May and June on the east lawn of the Elks and winds down around 7 p.m.

“It is a family-friendly event,” Mike said. “Kids are welcome, which is evident each night. Admission is $5 each Friday, but the first 100 attendees receive a free drink token and since First National Bank is paying for the entertainment, all gate admissions go to local service groups for the betterment of Shenandoah. It seems to be a natural fit for the town.”

“The idea is that organizations can benefit by manning the gate and their group gets 100% of the gate toward their organization. They also earn tips from drink sales outside so funds raised can be anywhere from $500 to $1,500, depending on the crowd for the night.”

However, there is a commitment for the organization.

“They have to provide the labor for the night, they serve drinks at the outside bar, take money at the gate and help clean up at the end of the night,” Mike explained. “The bank employees and Jon go out and set up the tents, the tables and chairs, but the service group cleans up at the end of the night and everyone pitches in. I think it’s great; it’s a real community event. It gives people something to do and also supports the local restaurants.

“That’s why we quit at 7. The whole deal is that after work on Friday, we give people a place to go and have a drink, visit with friends and then they are encouraged to go around to local restaurants. It is designed to help the Elks, the organizations and the community. We get a diverse crowd, and people are really enjoying it. We want it to be an all-inclusive event. It’s not a beer garden -- it’s not that kind of event, it is a good family thing.”

Mike said the bank could make a donation to those organizations but instead of just giving a donation, they are really trying to create something in town to provide entertainment, something for the service groups and an opportunity to get people out on Friday nights and into the community to promote Shenandoah. “It’s at the Elks but it isn’t all about the Elks -- it’s about the community. You don’t have to be an Elks member to attend,” he said.

“We want to expand it but not stretch it out over the summer where it would become a chore,” Skillern added. “We wanted people to want more, and they did. They actually want us to do it again in the fall.

“Organizations are stepping up and realizing it’s a great way to raise some funds and bring awareness to their organizations. It has definitely evolved. The stage came about this past year, we now have power behind the stage and there’s a new entrance into the back of the Elks building. The Elks lodge is gaining some membership because of it and people are enjoying what the Elks has to offer. Overall, it’s been a very positive venture.”

Mike said they will definitely continue the event and have talked about changes to make it even better.

“It’s been successful enough and we want it to grow, improve and make it bigger and better,” he said. “We need to keep trying new things like our BBQ event in July, our Fourth of July events in town. Bill Hillman does a great job at the Depot on Thursday nights bringing in music, so we’ve also got that going on. It seems like there are a lot of things going on in Shenandoah so people need to get out and take a look.”