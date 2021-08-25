Essex celebrates Labor Day with renewed energy this year

The city of Essex will be celebrating its 150th year plus one over Labor Day weekend with a schedule full of events for everyone.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Essex Community had planned to hold its Sesquicentennial Celebration in 2020 during the Essex Labor Day Celebration, but plans were canceled due to the pandemic.

This year Cassie Lundgren and Heather Thornton took the reigns in February. Along with a committee, the two have planned a Labor Day celebration everyone will enjoy, bringing back events from the past and featuring new events.

The annual celebration that draws people to Essex each year will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, with a volleyball tournament. A variety of events will continue throughout the weekend ending, with the Demolition Derby at 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6. A full schedule of events can be found on the Essex Iowa Labor Day Facebook page.

A large event is planned to end the night on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Saturday night winds down with a beer garden and street dance on the main street following the bull rides. Sunday evening will feature a movie on the football field and fireworks. Then Monday evening will end with the annual demolition derby at the east end of town.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}