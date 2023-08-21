Members of the Essex Child Center and Essex School Board discuss what the future might look like for the child center after the building received significant water damage.

Ashley Holmes, director of the Essex Child Center, reached out to Superintendent Mike Wells and the Essex School Board at the board’s monthly meeting on Aug. 16.

“We’ve had a situation happen at our daycare. We have a lot of water damage in our center,” Holmes said. “There is black mold in all three of our basements and structural damage from the continuous water that we are assuming comes from the alley.”

Holmes said they had Thrasher come in the past week and there was more damage than they had originally thought.

“We were deemed unsafe, and we have closed. With the state fire marshal coming in and looking through everything, we won’t be open next week either,” she said. “It is a huge hit to our city right now.”

The visit to the board was twofold.

“Our biggest priority right now is getting open. We have an opportunity to get into one of our churches,” Holmes said. “The fire marshal said any kids under 2 ½ couldn’t be in basements due to stairs because it has to be a zero entry. We now need to find something that is zero entrance.”

Holmes and other members of the Essex Child Center and Essex board members discussed the number of children involved, needs for specific ages of children, times of care offered, space required and optional facilities.

“Turnbull has two empty rooms, so that is a possibility for our infants and young ones. We need space for our 3- to 4-year-olds and after-school kids,” she said. “I don’t know what is available here in town but we are looking for something.”

She also indicated that the fire marshal said that sprinkler systems are required in buildings where daycare would be held, so many of the churches that have offered space won’t work.

Wells checked the preschool numbers for Essex.

“Right now, we have 15 preschoolers and possibly a few more,” he said. “I think we can do something here to make it work short term.”

The group discussed the ratios for children and staff to see if it was doable.

Holmes said the second issue was more complex.

“What do we do with our building? I know it’s our decision, and obviously we want to stay in Essex and stay on Main Street if we can,” she said. “We don’t want to have another building on Main Street sit empty. But can we do more with the school even if we stay on Main? We want that affiliation, and we already do a few things, but can we do more? Could we provide a before and after school program? This is a huge ask but is there a way of helping our staff? Our biggest issue right now is the inability to raise our wages and offer benefits. Even if we stay on Main Street, is there a way to have a contract agreement between us? We could guarantee daycare for teachers and brainstorm a way to work together.”

Wells responded that schools don’t get funding for anyone under 3 years old and that the costs have to be through donations or fundraising, so it was likely the young ones couldn’t fall under the school’s umbrella.

Holmes said said it would take about a year to repair the building or build new.

“Or, we could come to the school. That part makes us nervous because we celebrated our 40th anniversary a few years ago and we don’t want to lose ourselves,” she said.

Director Brian Johnson said the more feasible decision is to fix their current location.

“If you get it fixed, you’ll have your building there. If you choose to build, there is a lot of ground here at the school. That is speaking just for myself,” he said. “If you did that, you could still be independent.”

Both boards discussed building vs. repairing, went over cost comparisons, advantages and disadvantages of each option. They also addressed the day care’s lack of funds and the possibility of grants.

Johnson suggested that both groups first work toward opening the center within the week and then take a look at the long term.

“We can get this thing figured out to get you going for now,” he said. “Then, write down all your ideas and once you get through this crisis, we can sit and talk about what the future would look like working together and what it would take to make it happen.”

Wells said the most immediate need was a place for the kids.

“We can make something work before Friday. I will do some checking on classrooms and space in our building and will reach out to you,” he said.

In other business:

A resolution ordering election on the question of continuing to levy a voter approved physical plant and equipment property tax.

“This is a tax up to $1.34 per thousand,” Wells said. “You have a $1.34 levy now; this is not a new tax. It does require a 50% plus one vote to pass and is a 10-year levy.”

Wells announced that there will be no cost to students for meals during the 2023-24 school year.

“Val and Steph did a ton of work for our meal program for this school year,” he said. “They reviewed qualifications, filled out an application and got it approved that breakfast and lunch will be free for all students this year. This is really great news.”

Valerie Patton is the K-12 secretary and Stephanie Sholes is the Child Nutrition and Foods Services Director.

Board approvals for the evening included:

The consent agenda, which included July 19 minutes, bills for payment, financial reports, open enrollments and fundraisers.

Chambers was happy to reveal that there were eight students enrolling into Essex with a possibility of eight more.

The Essex Educational Foundation requested three fundraisers. The foundation will be selling raffle tickets for meat bundles, selling Essex Trojan coolers and insulated cups and will be accepting pledges and donations.

Donations to the foundation are used to support the district by providing funds to enhance educational opportunities for students and staff beyond what is provided with the district’s budget.

Several contracts for the year, including Todd Franks, assistant football and assistant baseball coach; Josephine West, paraprofessional; Medina Silence, paraprofessional; Elizabeth Shirley, Title I; Ray Liles, head baseball coach; Bethany Mellencamp, assistant softball coach; Kim Burns, head softball coach; Michelle Shaffer, custodian; Valerie Patton, ½ yearbook advisor; Sierra Martin ½ yearbook advisor.

A resolution to consider continued participation in the Instructional Support Program.

Wells said this resolution requires a public hearing and it is set for Sept. 20. He also said that it is very valuable to the school and the school could not operate without it.

The 2023-24 milk bid.

The Essex/Hamburg scuba diving trip to Bull Shoals, Arkansas on Aug. 18-20. There will be nine students and two adults traveling.

Elizabeth Shirley as the Level 1 investigator and the Shenandoah Police Department as the Level 2 investigator.

The 2023-24 school district goals.

“These goals are very similar every year. Our first one is promoting our new principal through our leadership program and developing a track for our current staff to acquire advanced degrees in high need areas,” Wells said. “We have had people step up that has been invaluable to us and prevented us from closing.”

They also will stress the goals related to reading, math and science, creating a positive school environment conducive to learning and emphasizing respect throughout the building.

The 2023-24 superintendent goals. Highlights include retaining 100% of the administrative and teaching staff, creating a financial plan that allows the school to remain solvent and provide support for staff to earn advanced degrees in high need areas.

The 2023-24 Board of Directors goals. Highlights of the goals are offering students more opportunities to learn 21st century skills, continuing to build community support and making a final decision on the use of the East Gym.

In other business:

School Business Official Melissa Chambers reported the finances and said that all was going well. She also indicated that the auditors will be in the building for a couple of days and that she will be very busy completing the certified annual report that is due Sept. 15.

There will be an open house at the school on Aug. 21 from 5 to 6 p.m. School begins on Aug. 23 with a 1:30 p.m. dismissal.

The next Essex School Board of Directors meeting will be Sept. 20.