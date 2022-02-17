Essex City Council accepts resignation and honors service of long-time firefighter Rebecca Jones

The Feb. 9 meeting of the Essex City Council was decidedly focused on community improvement, forward motion and celebration of the positive.

The fire department report included the retirement announcement of long-time firefighter Rebecca (Becky) Jones. Jones and her husband are also the owners of Johnson Locker.

Mayor Calvin Kinney advised the board’s acceptance of Jones’s retirement and stated, “Both [Becky Jones] and her husband, [Sam Jones] gave over 35 years to the fire department, and they deserve special recognition. They have been a couple that is a credit to our community. We can not give them enough credit.”

The council thanked the Joneses for their dedication and service -- and their breakfast sausage.

The property at 707 Iowa Avenue, which was discussed at the January council meeting, was back on the agenda. County Attorney Mahlon Sorensen said, “I won’t take the deed until April 22, to give us some time to talk about who is going to get that lot, or how we’re going to solve [the competitive bids for the lot].”

There are at least two parties interested in the property, and the board’s current options include competitive bidding, council determination or splitting of the lot.

Kinney clarified the current situation, stating, “I told [the interested parties] to have that discussion . . . and come to the council with a proposal. I will continue to reach out to them and see if [they] can come to some kind of agreement, . . . If [not], then the council will make a decision on how we wish to sell that property.”

Further discussion and possible action will be on the April City Council agenda.

The 710 Omaha Avenue property is scheduled for demolition, but the council is still waiting to hear from the Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) on possible monetary aid. In the meantime, trees need to be removed on the property. The board entertained bids from Clark’s Tree Service ($1,600) and RC Tree Service ($1,800). The bid from Clark’s was accepted.

Mayor Kinney stated, “When we’re done, that will be a level lot. It will be a ready-to-build-on lot.”

City-wide garage sale dates for 2022 were set for Jun. 3-4, and city-wide clean-up is to be held the following weekend, Jun 10-11. Dumpsters will be available for trash disposal, and assistance with hauling will be offered through City Hall, if arranged. More information to come.

Improvements have also been made to the city’s Building Permit forms, and the board approved these new forms. They also reviewed a permit from Build Essex, Inc., for a new build property at 235 California Avenue.

Other items:

•Prior to the regular February meeting, the Rural Township Fire Report was presented. Douglas, Remont, Grant, Pierce, Tarko, and West Townships were represented. Those gathered reviewed the budget and signed two-year agreements at 40 cents per thousand.

•Monthly police, water, and fire department reports were approved.

•Third reading of Resolution 2022-01: Sewer Service Charges was approved, and the Ordinance was then adopted.

•Board member Nicole Wenstrand was appointed to the Cemetery Board.

•Resolution 2022-09: Wage Resolution was approved.

•Resolution 2022-10: Employee Handbook Update regarding additional days off was approved.

•Resolutions 2022-12: UTV/ATV and 2022-13 Golf Carts were approved with changes from previous discussion. Public notices regarding these changes will be issued.

● Resolution 2022-11: Adoption of Maximum Levy Dollars, Budget Year July 1, 2022 - June 30, 2023 was approved by the council following public hearing. There was no discussion.

● The consent agenda, which includes payment for water meters, was approved. City Clerk Mary Ohnmacht is also working to clear or void outstanding transactions from the register.

● Sorensen is still working on actions to clear the junk building from the Bales property and the truck from the Murphy property.

● Sorensen also reminded the council that communication about the formation of a trusteeship or trustee committee to address emergency management services (EMS) through the use of county real estate taxes will be forthcoming. The need for improved services, including improved response times, is dire.

● The city is seeking seasonal, summer help. Advertisements will be placed.

● Road construction is planned for Pendleton Avenue, but this is in the planning stages.

● Kinney will be meeting with Dr. Mike Wells prior to the Essex School Board meeting to discuss the school’s plans for the East Gym.

● The council will hold a special meeting on Feb. 23 at 6:00 pm for city projects only.

● City Clerk Ohnmacht requested permission to pay certain bills online due to post office delays, which are leading to unnecessary late fees and service charges.

The next regular meeting of Essex City Council will be on March 9.