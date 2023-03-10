Essex City Council has begun exploring the pros and cons of allowing residents to keep chickens within city limits.

During the March 8 Essex City Council meeting, Mayor Calvin Kinney asked the board to explore their plan if issues arose from having chickens in town. He said the city has no facility to house chickens that may get loose or have someone to catch them. Before the council makes a decision on adopting an ordinance, he said they should consider all the scenarios that could come up from allowing chickens in town.

“I’m not trying to influence you,” Kinney said. “I want you to think it through and make sure.”

Kinney said if the council decides to adopt an ordinance to allow chickens, it needs to include that a manufactured coop will be required with proper fencing, and a home-built coop would not be acceptable. He said they would need to consider how many chickens would be allowed per household.

Kinney addressed the council, saying it would be a serious investment and urged council members to get the word out to the residents of Essex that they are interested to know who would like to allow chickens within city limits and who does not.

“I don’t think you want to go through a lot of time and adopt an ordinance and only have five people that want it,” Kinney said.

Councilman Jeff Eshelman asked if the wording of the current city ordinance referencing livestock within city limits could be amended to include issuing permits.

“It says in our ordinance it is unlawful for a person to have livestock within the city limits except by written consent of the council or accepting compliance with the city's zoning regulations,” Eshelman read.

Eshelman said if the current ordinance were amended, it would also need to set guidelines on the number of chickens allowed, the type of coop and outline that chickens would not be permitted inside residential homes. He also thought only homeowners should be allowed to apply for a permit stating it could become an issue if people living in apartment complexes wanted to have chickens. He said requiring a permit would also bring in revenue for the city.

City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen advised it would be better to use the wording "residential property" rather than limit it to homeowners if an ordinance was adopted.

Kinney and other council members tended to lean toward adopting a general ordinance that would allow all residents living at a residential property to own chickens rather than issuing permits if the council decided to move forward.

Another concern council members discussed was if allowing chickens would draw more coyotes and foxes into town, and said chicken owners would need to learn how to protect their flock.

Several residents attended the Wednesday evening meeting in favor of owning chickens and agreed with the council that there would need to be regulations and limits.

Kinney asked that the subject of allowing livestock within city limits to be added to the agenda for the April meeting. In the meantime, he asked that the council become better informed about how many residents would purchase chickens if allowed. He asked council members to get the word out that they would like to hear from the residents on the subject.

“I hope citizens are respectful to your people's time that you’re trying to do your job, and let's hope they just call and say yes,” Calvin said. “We don’t need any adjectives; we don’t need any description; just say yes or no and your thoughts on the process.”

Kinney told the council they have a lot of thinking to do on the matter.

“I just want to make sure that you're adopting something that’s going to be used,” Kinney said.

In other business, the council:

• Approved updating a proposed resolution for a tree ordinance on the agenda for the April meeting.

Councilwoman Patti Ballinger said the city stopped allowing residents to plant trees within city parking about 10 years ago. City parking is the area between a sidewalk and the road. The reason for not allowing trees to be planted in city parking was their damage to the town's infrastructure.

However, in the proposed ordinance, Ballinger said only certain trees would be allowed. She said trees listed in the proposed ordinance would be specific in size and would not cause damage to the sewer lines in the new infrastructure project that is anticipated to be completed next year.

Trees that would be permitted in the proposed ordinance are small trees, including Red Bud, Flowering Crabapple (scab, fire bright, cedar rust resistant), Japan Tree, Lilac (all names varieties), Serviceberry (all names varieties.” Medium trees allowed River Birch (all named varieties), Black Gum, and Flowering Pear (all named varieties.) Large trees permitted Norway Maple (all named varieties), Red Maple (all named varieties), Sugar Maple (all named varieties), Hackberry, Ginkgo (male only), Thornless Honeylocust (all named varieties), Swamp White Oak, Red Oak, Tulip Tree, Aspen, Elm (Dutch disease resistant.)

She said the resident would also need to mulch the trees properly and care for them. Any trees planted that are not on the list will be asked to be removed. Ballinger said over the past five years, many trees throughout Essex have died due to age and disease.

• Approved fees and refundable deposits for the Opera House. The council also discussed having a designee in charge of all alcohol served in the venue rather than allowing alcohol to be brought in by those renting the venue.

• Approved a resolution establishing a scheduled civil animal protection/control penalty.

• Set a public hearing for April 12 for the sale of 707 Omaha Ave. to Steve Swanson for $500.

• Approved Cummins Sales & Service estimate for repairs and maintenance for sewer plant generator for $2,830.06.

• Approved additional services from JEO Consulting Group, Inc. for Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project started in 2022.

• Approved resolution ordering the construction of 2022 Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation and fixing a date for hearing thereon and taking bids therefor.

• Set May 5-6 for Essex City Wide Garage Sales and May 12-13 for Essex City Wide Clean Up.

• Approved $18 as a starting wage for an open position.

• Approved shared marketing position.

• Denied an application for sidewalk removal because it is a “through” walkway.