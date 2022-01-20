Essex City Council reaches decision on how to fill vacancy

Armed with information from several constituents, council remembers came to the Essex City Council Jan. 12 meeting knowing they needed to discuss and attempt to reach a decision about whether to fill its vacancy through either appointment or special election.

Council members Patti Ballinger and Betty Franks came into discussion in favor of election while Jeff Eschelman and Nicole Wenstrand were partial to appointment.

Eschelman’s main argument centered around the costs. “Everybody’s opinion says that it really comes down to the money. What it costs for a special election.”

Wenstrand brought up time constraints. “Looking the earliest, if we would choose election, Feb. 8,” she stated when referencing the timeline that was included in the provided materials.

City Clerk Mary Ohnmacht added, “We would have to notify them in writing, and it would be 32 days from the time we notify them, . . . and it has to be on a Tuesday.”

Eschelman moved to appoint a replacement council member, and the motion was seconded by Wenstrand. The motion failed to carry due to a tie vote with Eschelman and Wenstrand in favor but Ballinger and Franks opposed.

City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen shared that in his prolonged work with various city councils, he’d never had a council hold a special election to fill a vacancy. He added, “If you do nothing, you have done something because you have 60 days to decide.”

Mayor Calvin Kinney shared his viewpoint, “I get that our heels are dug in on what you want. You have to understand that you’re just picking the process. But in my book, it’s more important that we keep rolling. We’re in early stages of budget. You four have got a lot of big decisions to make over these next 30 days, and there’s some tough, tough stuff coming up. It’s important that tonight we make a decision.”

Discussion continued, with Ballinger bringing up specific concerns. “But if there are so many disputes with the person we pick, then we’re putting ourselves back more time because if they petition it, then we’re right back in the spot we are, with four people still on the council trying to make these huge decisions that we have going forward.”

Ballinger was also concerned about what process would be used in determining which appli-

cant to appoint. “Letters of intent is just a letter on a piece of paper. Are we going to talk to these people? Are we going to have a list of questions like we do an interview? I want to know the process.”

Wenstrand tried to address Ballinger’s concerns by stating, “We’ve been elected by the people to make decisions for the people. I am okay with a letter essentially saying why they want to run with their credentials. I would be okay picking someone from reading because we are not a town of 50,000. We’re going to know [the applicants].”

Kinney proposed that the council accept letters of intent through Feb. 1, then review applicants and appoint at their Feb. 2 meeting, should the council choose appointment.

Wenstrand expressed confidence in the council’s ability to choose the right person. “I do believe as a council we can make a decision from applicants. I’ve seen it done.” At this point they moved to appoint a candidate, with applications and letters to be due by Feb. 1 and decision reached by Feb. 2. The motion was seconded by Eschelman, and it was carried by a 3 to 1 vote. Franks remained opposed.

Public notice of the open council seat will be posted, and applications and letters of intent will be accepted through Feb. 1.

Steven Swanson, who recently purchased 705 Omaha Avenue, addressed the council interested in purchasing 707 Omaha Avenue in order to extend his purchased property. Tim Johnson of Essex Builders Corp had also shown previous interest in the property for a new build.

County Attorney Sorensen has been working since August on locating the owners of the property. An affidavit will be filed within the week stating that the city of Essex has met the criteria to be assigned the deed to the property. The city will then need to determine whether to dispose of the lot through public sale. A resolution will likely be included on the February agenda with a public hearing to follow in March should the council choose to sell.

The council revisited the UTV/Golf Course Ordinance which had been previously deferred until after the first of the year. Changes discussed included adding ATVs to the ordinance, lowering the age of golf cart operation to 16, requiring VIN numbers on UTV and ATV records, requiring separate permits for multiple vehicles, and requiring working headlights and taillights. The issued permits would be issued from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 each year.

The council also considered the need for rural residents to hold city tags if they planned to drive golf carts, UTVs, or ATVs into town. Mayor Kinney stated, “We get a lot of assistance from our rural famil[ies] who don’t live in the community. If they want to drive their UTV/ATV into town to go to the library or go have a sandwich or go to a function, as long as they’re properly registered with the county, I don’t think we should ask them to purchase a city tag. That’s my opinion, but we do need something in writing so law enforcement knows what to do.”

A resolution addressing these changes will be drafted by Sorensen and should be on the February agenda, with a public hearing planned for March.

County Attorney Sorensen did remind the new council to be wary of communicating through email and text messages. “Be careful. Email and texts are like breadcrumbs. They lead right back to you. If the public makes a request for public disclosure, we’ve got to disclose all the emails and all the texts. If we go to court, they’re part of the evidence. Don’t say anything that you wouldn’t want put on the radio or put in the newspaper.”

Sorensen also warned about making adverse comments about city government or fellow council members, which could lead to reprimand, and about discussing council business through email as decisions cannot be made without a quorum. City Clerk Ohnmacht does make a habit of sending information via blind carbon copy (bcc) to prevent decisions being made without proper public notice being given, as an added precaution.

Sorensen also reassured and reminded council members that he would never move forward with something unless specifically told to do so by the mayor or the council despite often being approached by members of the community with questions or requests.

In other business:

● Ballinger was appointed as Mayor Pro Tem.

● The mayor also appointed the Library Board of Trustees, the Zoning Administrative Officer, and the Essex Youth Sports Chairperson.

● The council appointed the City Clerk/Treasurer, City Attorney, Public Works Director, Street Superintendent, Planning and Zoning Commission, Essex Low Rent Housing Board of Commissioners, Cemetery Board of Trustees, Page County Landfill Representative, Building Inspector, and Fire Chief.

● All agenda resolutions were approved without discussion.

● Police, water, and garbage departmental reports were approved, including the holiday garbage pickup schedule for 2022.

● The fire department report was not approved as the council did not receive requested meeting minutes prior to the meeting; this report will have to be included on next month’s agenda.

● Revisions are being made to the building permit forms and process; a resolution addressing the changes should be included in the February agenda with a public hering planned for March.

● Complaint forms filed with the city will now remain anonymous when the complaint is communicated; the person filing does need to agree to participate should any legal action be pursued, however.

● The 2022 mileage rates were approved.

● The rural fire meeting will be held on Feb. 9 at 6:30 pm, preceding the February City Council Meeting.

● The 710 Iowa property is now owned by the city, and they will proceed with determining whether the property is safe for entry and possible rehab. The city will consider opening the property for viewing and will determine whether to accept contract bids for rehab of the property.

● Sorensen will file a complaint with the court for permission to remove the tin shed on the Bales property as no action has been taken.

● Sorensen asked the council for the authority to ask the court to dispose of a truck on the Murphy property as the owner has not complied with the court’s ruling to have it removed; if approved, any proceeds from the sale would go to the city.

● Sorensen has prepared a corrective deed and is in the process of legally rectifying a city error made ten years ago on transfer order for a cemetery plot for citizen Lori Racine.

● Mayor Kinney is in the office from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm on Tuesdays but communicated his commitment to supporting and meeting council members’ needs whenever necessary.

● The council plans to approach the Essex School Board to arrange a joint meeting following budget planning.

● Ballinger will serve as the second council member on the Opera House Committee.

● Ohnmacht distributed technology policies for all council members to review, sign, and return.

● Since the State of Iowa has declared EMS an essential service, the council should expect communication from interested parties about a request to raise money on the ballot through the county tax system to form a county-wide EMS system.

● The council has a budget meeting scheduled for Jan. 19.

● The February regular meeting is scheduled for Feb. 9.