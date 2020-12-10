Essex City Council revisits proposed amendment to city’s noise control ordinance

The Essex City Council is starting over on the proposed amendment to the city’s noise control ordinance after taking no action at the November meeting.

During the Dec. 8 meeting held virtually via Zoom, Mayor Marian Durfey told the council the second reading was not adequately voted on during the last meeting.

“We realized after we had our last meeting with all the confusion and discussions that we did not properly vote,” said Durfey. “So we had a loose end, and that’s probably on me. We are going to vote on the second reading tonight. It’s not a public hearing -- it’s a second reading.”

Councilwoman Betty Franks suggested increasing the amendment’s proposed decibel levels from 60 to 75, as the council discussed during the November meeting. Essex City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen recommended another public hearing followed by a first reading if the council voted to substantially adjust the decibel levels.

“It would be easier to support for a procedural standpoint,” said Sorensen. “You make that kind of change; we ought to go back to stage one and have a public hearing and run it through at that level. We did hear one of the participants say that 75 was acceptable. So hopefully, we would have some kind of closer agreement.”