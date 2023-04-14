For a second month, the Essex City Council members discussed whether or not residents within the city limits of Essex should be allowed to own chickens.

With a 3-to-2 vote on April 12, a motion to pursue writing an ordinance allowing chickens within city limits and setting the rules and regulations failed.

Essex Mayor Calvin Kinney asked the council to make a decision on whether they wanted to pursue an ordinance regulating and allowing chickens in city limits.

Kinney said the next step of writing the ordinance would be a lengthy process. He said there was no reason to discuss all the details of how many chickens would be allowed to each resident or how nuisance issues would be regulated and monitored if the council didn’t wish to pursue an ordinance.

Several residents of Essex were in attendance. Some supported allowing chickens within city limits, saying it should come with strict rules and applying for a permit. Others were against allowing chickens because they felt the city already had enough public nuisance issues they were currently working on without adding more. Not having the resources to enforce such an ordinance was another concern that was brought up.

During the March 8 meeting, Kinney had asked the council to visit with the residents of Essex and get their feedback and opinions on the matter before making a decision.

Councilwoman Betty Franks and Patti Ballinger both felt the city did not have the resources to enforce an ordinance allowing chickens within city limits.

Councilwoman Nicole Wenstrand said many of the people she talked to were “a hard no” on having chickens in town, while Councilwoman Heather Thornton noted a lot of the people she spoke to didn’t care one way or the other.

Councilman Jeff Eshlemen pointed out that the city already had an ordinance in place reading, “It says it's unlawful for a person to keep livestock within the city limits except by a written consent from the council.”

Eshleman felt the council should support allowing residents to own chickens but felt the process needed to be kept simple and was against adding another ordinance if the current ordinance could be utilized.

City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen explained that the current ordinance lacked rules and regulations for owning chickens. He said a new ordinance would be required if the council decided to proceed.

Eshleman said allowing chickens would benefit students in FFA, teaching them the responsibility of raising chickens. He said hens could also provide eggs for families to use at mealtime during a struggling economy. As for the concerns of chickens bringing foxes and coyotes into town, he said both were already in town.

“These are our residences homes,” Eshleman said. “We need to stay out of their home. We, the government, need to stay out of their face. Let them live their life. Let them have their house. Let them have their chickens. Let them have their dogs.”

While Ballinger agreed with Eshleman, saying, “We need to stay out of their world,” she said the council must also think about the city employees that would ultimately be responsible for dealing with additional nuisance issues that may arise from chickens.

Thornton and Eshelman voted yes on moving forward with an ordinance allowing chickens within city limits, and Ballinger, Franks and Wenstrand voted against pursuing an ordinance.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the rules for the Opera House venue at 701 Iowa Ave.

• Approved a resolution establishing scheduled civil penalties for animal protection and control. The second and third readings were waived and the resolution was adopted.

• Approved the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2024.