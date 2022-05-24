Essex completes playground equipment project at city park

Upgrades to the Essex City Park, located in the center of town, are complete.

Over the past couple of years, a group of locals from Essex have worked together to upgrade playground equipment and improve the Essex City Park. With a slight delay during the COVID-19 pandemic, the group has now accomplished its goal of installing the final piece of equipment.

Jeanine Johnson, one of the community members who worked on the park project, said the group recognized the need for, not only new equipment, but play equipment for children of all ages. During the planning stage, she said the committee appointed by the city wanted to include the seven elements of play: spinning, climbing, swinging, sliding, balancing, brachiating and sensory development. It is said that these elements of play contribute to brain development.

Johnson said new equipment that has been installed in the park is a jungle gym, spinners, large swing for multiple kids and a rally round. She said they had also built a sand volleyball court and horseshoe pits. In addition, the committee explored outdoor musical instrument options for the park and purchased and installed a drum, xylophone and bells.

Johnson said the new equipment was purchased with donations from public donors, including the Greater Shenandoah Foundation, City of Essex, United Fund of Essex and the Hockenberry Foundation. Johnson said private donations were also received for the project.

“We really appreciate everybody who has pitched in and helped out, whether it be financially or with labor,” Johnson said. “We couldn’t have done it without everybody working together to get this accomplished.”