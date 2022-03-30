Essex Fire and Rescue members honored during annual fish fry

The lines were long and the Essex Fire Station was packed with people eager to eat fish and chicken at the 15th annual Essex Fire and Rescue Fish Fry that was held on March 26. According to Becki Franks, a 25-year member of the fire and rescue, over 400 people were served that evening. Franks also said that though it is their best fundraiser, this year the cost of putting on the fish fry was quite a bit more expensive due to rising costs. The members also host a pancake breakfast during the Essex Labor Day celebration and sell a fire prevention calendar that brings in some money.

Although the fish, chicken and extra dishes brought in the crowds, the real deal of the evening was about honoring members who have given years of service and sacrifice to Essex Fire and Rescue. At 6 p.m. when the room was full, Todd Franks, the emcee, addressed the crowd, “We are going to recognize people at our fish fry from here on out, the people who have given service. They have done our community and other communities a big honor. We haven’t given awards publicly before but our plan is to make this an annual thing.”

As members were called up to the front, they were given their awards.

Levi Kennison, who earned a 5-Year Award, was not able to attend. As Todd called up Justin Welchans to receive his 10-Year Award, Todd told the community, “Justin has been a very big asset to this department.” Todd choked up a bit as he introduced the 25-year honoree.

“This 25-year award is for my wife, Becki Franks. I love her a lot.” He continued, “The next one has put in many years and has earned a 35-Year Award. He’s a friend and he’s my brother, Matt Franks. He’s been through a heck of a lot this year. He is an EMS and instructor.”

Todd continued, “Tim Bowers has been helping our department for a long time, and he is receiving a 45-Year Award.”

The next award was presented to George Ross who has served on the Essex Fire and Rescue squad for an astounding 65 years. Todd addressed the room, “George Ross, a 65-Year Award. He’s been chief and has guided a lot of us as chiefs. He’s done so much for 65 years. He built this house. Thank you, George.”

Beckie Jones, a retiree in 2021, earned a 30-Year Award. Todd announced, “Beckie earns an award for her 30 years of service. She’s been an EMT, gopher and she knows how to get into places we don’t.” Dave Alexander also retired from the department in 2021 after his 35 years of service. Todd said of Alexander, “He is another one who has been here a long time; he receives a 35-Year Award. He is a heck of a pump operator.”

There were plenty of tears in the audience as Todd announced the awards in memoriam. “These next two - it’s gonna be tough. You’ll see the black sash on the door when the fire truck is out. That means we lost a member or former member. The first one put in a lot of time, and we thank her for her 20 years of service. Misty Otte, Final Call 2021, thank you for your line of service. She helped us out quite a bit as the EMS director and coordinator.”

Barb Otte, Misty’s mother, accepted the award in Misty’s memory. Todd continued, “Another one we lost, Dale Longnecker, Final Call 2021. He was a pump operator, a heck of a cook and a good friend to everybody.” Angela Johnson-Wityk, Dale’s significant other, received the award in his memory.

After the individual awards, Todd called up past members, current members and the members of the Essex Fire Explorers so they could all be publicly recognized. He thanked them for their service. Becki described the Explorers program, “The Explorers program started in the early 2000’s and had a very ambitious group, and some of them are still in the fire service. We got away from it for several years due to lack of staff but it got going again last year, and we now have 11 members. They do the training like we do.”

The Explorers helped serve the meal for the evening.

Franks thanked all those who attended the fish fire to support Essex Fire and Rescue.