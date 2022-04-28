Essex graduate Amber Ohnmacht receives AETC Commander’s Award

If you’re looking for Amber Ohnmacht ’s most noteworthy talent, good luck. The impressive 2015 graduate from Essex High School was her class valedictorian, a four-sport athlete, and a member of student council, National Honor Society and a host of other activities in which she garnered many awards and much recognition. Now Ohnmacht has taken her talents to a new level and is serving in the United States Air Force.

Ohnmacht’s journey after high school began at Northwest Missouri State where she graduated in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a bachelor’s degree in agriculture business. She graduated magna cum laude, was the treasurer of the Accounting Society and was involved in her sorority, Phi Mu, where she served as the treasurer and secretary, each for one year. Ohnmacht also continued playing sports through the university’s intramural sports.

After graduation, Ohnmacht worked at the Earl May corporate office in Shenandoah for more than a year when she decided to take her career in a different direction. “I called the recruiting office, and they told me that with my degrees they could get me on this path as an officer and in the medical service corp. So, I applied, interviewed, and last summer I was told I got selected.” The Medical Service Corp of the United States Air Force is a highly competitive officer program. There are less than 900 Medical Service Corp officers in the entire USAF. These individuals serve as the administrators of the military hospitals. The basic requirements are a degree in some type of finance or administration, a score requirement on the Graduate Record Examination, and an interview with an USAF colonel.

In October 2021, Ohnmacht first went to officer training school in Montgomery, Alabama, for nine weeks.

“This past December I graduated from officer training and went on to Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina, where I am currently stationed,” she said.

She then traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to complete training for health services administration and graduated from that program on April 8. At the graduation ceremony, she was honored with the AETC Commander’s Award, the Stephen L. Miegs Top Graduate Award for Health Services Administration. It is recognition not only for superior academic achievement but for high standards of character, leadership and teamwork, as well. A Medical Service Corp general, Brigadier General Alfred K. Flowers who is currently the Medical Service Corps Chief, and Colonel Stephen L. Meigs, Retired Medical Service Corps Chief and the award’s namesake, presented the award.

Ohnmacht’s decision to pursue a career in the military came from the heart. “I really loved the idea of an opportunity to serve my country. The cherry on top is that I’m using my college degrees for the greater good.” As a top-notch individual with characteristics and abilities galore, she is remarkably humble and unassuming. She wouldn’t mention that she was the 3rd youngest person in her class or that many members of the class held master degrees and medical degrees compared to her four-year degree. It is definitely a bigger honor than she would lets.

Ohnmacht will head back to Sumter to work for a healthcare administrator at an outpatient clinic, Shaw Air Force Base, 20th Medical Group. She said of the position, “The military title is Uniform Business Officer in charge. Basically, I’ll be a resource manager for a healthcare administrator,” she said.

Ohnmacht said that she could be there for any number of years. “You can move between two to four years, otherwise you’re at one duty station until they say differently. They could send me to Alaska, Japan, or Omaha. I could have a little bit of say but if they say I’m going to a particular place then that’s where I’m going there.” She said that she is in a good place in her life: “I am very happy right now and doing exactly what I want to be doing.”

Ohnmacht sounds content but it won’t be surprising if there are additional honors and greater roles in the future for this extraordinary Essex graduate.