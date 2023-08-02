A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Essex Opera House has been set for 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at 701 Iowa Ave., in Essex.

An open house will follow from 4 to 6 p.m. The ceremony will serve as the kick-off event for the community’s annual Labor Day celebration.

Essex Community Development Director Tess Nelson said the final aesthetic touches are being put on the facility and it is available for rent.

“Members of the Essex Opera House Renovation Committee did a spectacular job. It is a beautiful property on the interior and exterior,” said Nelson. “I was blown away when I was able to go see if for myself. Photos don’t do it justice.”

Nelson explained between the years 1850 and 1915, small and large towns across the state built Opera Houses where community members could congregate and enjoy various performances.

“During my research, I learned towns couldn’t consider themselves civilized unless they had an opera house,” Nelson said. “Back then, the term opera house referred to any structure where entertainment took place, whether it was musicals or plays. They termed the phrase ‘opera house’ even though opera did not take place in the vast majority of them. They were called opera houses because it was a more prestigious term than ‘theatre.’”

There were roughly 1,500 opera houses built in Iowa between 1870 and 1920. Essex’s opera house was initially the Essex Baptist Church for one year before it was repurposed and moved to its current location at the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Denison Street in 1894.

It was purchased by members of American Legion Post 333 in 1948 as a place to hold meetings and events. It later became a couple different bar and grills before it was purchased by the City of Essex in 2019.

Members of the Essex Opera House Renovation Committee — comprised of Betty Franks, Diane Liljedahl, Brenda Morehouse, Carol Chambers, Patti Gay, Sandy Correll, Tish Glasgo, and Mark Marriott — have worked tirelessly over the past couple years to renovate the structure into a fabulous multi-use venue.

“This venue is a real asset to the community,” Nelson said. “It’s a nice thought that after 129 years it is once again being used as an opera house; where community members can meet and enjoy various performances.”

Contact Essex City Hall at 712-379-3444 for information on renting the opera house. The public is invited to the ribbon cutting and open house, where refreshments and Falk’s Ice Cream will be served.