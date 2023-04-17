featured top story Essex Prom: Rustic Romance Photos by Heidi Hertensen | Southwest Iowa Herald Apr 17, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 17 Prom King- Jacob Robinette and Prom Queen- Natalie Taylor Preston Driskell and Brianne Johnson Harmony Sickler and Christian Johnson John Staley and Virginia Lytle Nicolas Givens and Riley King Matthew Givens and Natalie Taylor Tori Sample and Promise Steng Kaden Peeler and Mariska Kirchert Cole Thornton and Cindy Swain Kyndra Gray and Jacob Wolfe Olivia Baker and Peyton Echternach Alex King and Xavier DeGroot Tori Burns and Ryan Johnson Anthony Racine and Kylie Valdez Bradley Franks and Hunter Steinhoff Jacob Robinette and Alyssa Byars Johnny Resh and Brooke Burns Related to this story Most Popular Lashier credits Farragut for successful career How does a Farragut graduate go from living in a town of 600 people to leading a company of nearly 14,000 employees? Sidney City Council continue city manager discussions Tension ran high at the Sidney City Council meeting on April 10. Emergency and city crews pull together in Shenandoah during storm Friday night Emergency personnel and city crews worked late into the night following a storm that tore through Shenandoah Friday evening. Mayor vetoes Sidney City Council's approval of city budget At the Sidney City Council’s meeting on April 10, Mayor Ken Brown vetoed the council’s unanimous approval of the city budget for fiscal year 2… Shen School staggers dismissal times to compensate for bus driver shortage At the Monday, April 10 meeting, the Shenandoah Community School District approved the school calendar for the 2023-24 year, hoping changes to… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Ramadan in Guinea: Burden of post-fast feast preparations fall on women Judge delays Fox News-Dominion case without explanation Judge delays Fox News-Dominion case without explanation Step into Barbie's life-size dreamhouse at this immersive exhibit in Santa Monica Step into Barbie's life-size dreamhouse at this immersive exhibit in Santa Monica Sudan fighting: Millions of civilians are caught in the crossfire Sudan fighting: Millions of civilians are caught in the crossfire