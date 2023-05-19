Essex School District employees will get an additional boost in their salary for the coming school year.

Superintendent Mike Wells explained the increase at the Essex School Board meeting on May 17.

“We had a two-year contract, and we weren’t supposed to negotiate this year. It was a 2.25% increase for the first year and 2.25% for the second yearm" said Wells. "Then, the board thought we should at least increase it to 2.5% because times are hard, even though that was still a piddly amount. So, it was approved. But last month, the board asked what a fair raise would be so we worked something out that we thought would be fairer to our staff.”

Wells thanked the board.

"You didn’t have to do any of that. But, one thing I will say, is teachers took a freeze the first year I was here and when we realized that we needed to pay our people more with the way everything is, you made it work,” he said.

The board recommended that each classified staff member earn $1 an hour more than they are currently earning. Overall, it is a 6.99% increase.

For the athletic director, food service, transportation employees and secretarial staff, the increase is 12.4%.

“That looks really high but several salaries were in need of an increase, and they are worth every penny,” Wells said.

The overall increase for the certified staff members will be 5.9% across the board.

“We are going to lose teachers if we don’t give them decent raises," Wells said. "The teachers have sacrificed for us, and I realize it’s still not enough.”

“I value and appreciate everything they do. They work very hard,” Director Becki Franks said.

In other business:

• The board approved the contract for city/school communication director, a new position.

“We are basically paying $30,000 and Tess Gruber is amazing. She’s already been reaching out to us," Wells said. "She has plans for a back-to-school event. She’s on the ball."

The hire was done through a 28-E agreement with the city.

• Martha Sunderman, language arts and social studies teacher, broke down state test scores for board members.

“We worked on the data, and these are preliminary scores because official scores won’t be in until July," she said. "Overall, it shows that a large percentage of the students are proficient. Across the board we are staying steady or going up.”

• The board approved two fundraisers for the boys and girls basketball teams. They will be hosting a movie night with dinner and putting together a summer adult basketball league to raise money for new basketballs.

• The board approved an extracurricular contract for Marty Mason for the 2022-23 school year for speech. She worked with the speech team throughout the year, but inadvertently had not received a contract.

• Board Secretary Melissa Chambers said there was nothing notable in the finances, but wanted to let board members know about the large purchase in the payables.

“There was one large bill from Kansas City Audio and Visual for $12,600. That is for ClearTouch smart screens for the rest of the elementary," she explained. "This is for six more, because some of the classrooms already have them. Now they will all have the same technology.”

• Board members approved a technology service agreement with Green Hills AEA.

“The AEA does all of our technology. They do a great job, way better than who we’ve had before," Wells said. "It’s $23,400 for the IT management service, $1,000 for the E-Rate and $1,179 for telephone management. They are worth it.

"Next year they are going to teach a Net A+ course. Those kids will learn to do security, how to put operating systems on the computers and will be able to go out into the community to help fix computers when there is a need. At the end of the year, students will take the A+ certification test for $625 and if they pass it, they can start out at $40- to $60,000 as a freshman in high school. The following year we’ll add Net+. It is a new program for our school, and they are willing to teach that."

• Wells described the summer maintenance schedule.

“In June, the maintenance staff will spend two weeks in Essex, completely doing this building, although we will do the hallways right before school starts," he said. "Then the following two weeks, everyone will go to Hamburg to do the same thing. They will clean top to bottom, and the reset of the summer, they will finish up on painting and things like that. There is no summer school this year at either school so the staff can get things done really well.”

June 21 will be the next Essex School Board meeting.