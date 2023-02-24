The Essex School Board of Directors approved the donation of land north of the school grounds off of Nebraska Avenue to Bank Iowa in exchange for the current Bank Iowa building at 528 Iowa Ave. at its Feb. 22 board meeting.

Bank Iowa intends to construct a new drive-thru bank on the new property. Superintendent Mike Wells said that the current bank building could serve as a restaurant for the school’s culinary arts program.

Lori Racine and Sandy Correll, both of Essex, were at the meeting asking questions prior to the vote.

“We would like to hear from you. What is your plan regarding this restaurant?” Racine asked.

Wells said he was not prepared to give specific plans on the spot and that they were not that far along with specifics.

“I think that makes a difference in whether we take this building. A lot of people aren’t really for it,” Racine said.

Wells replied, “You can certainly voice your opinion, but essentially it's the board decision. We could also turn around and sell the building. I think we’ve had good input with this project so far. This board is elected by the people to make decisions and that’s what we’ll do.”

Racine wanted to know how the project got started and whose idea it was for the land/building swap.

Wells said it was his idea.

“We wanted the building with the idea of having a restaurant in there. It is part of our culinary arts program as well as part of our five-year strategic plan," he said. "They were going to donate the building, I believe, even without the exchange for land. That was our initial conversation.”

Racine said she feels that if the bank wants the specific piece of land, the bank should build a new building for the school for the welding and culinary programs instead of giving away a building that needs work.

Wells reiterated that the swap was his idea, not the bank's.

"They have done more in this community than any business since I’ve been here," he said. "John McBride has provided a lot of funding and he believes in this school. If we have an opportunity to give back, I want to do that. We should be two-way partners and not always with our hands out.”

Racine wants to know where all the money is coming from and feels it isn’t the school’s responsibility to fund a restaurant for students until it is making money.

“I’m worried that you can’t give me figures," she said. "I’ve got it from a reliable source that the utilities for that building are $1,500 a month. That’s $18,000 a year just for utilities. And when the equipment is in? It could double. Add insurance that could be as high as $1,000 a month. That’s well over $30,000 that the restaurant is going to have to make.”

Wells reassured her that the restaurant would make money that would pay for the utilities and the costs will be dependent on a number of factors.

“I’m not sure your estimates are correct, but I can’t confirm it," he said. "EMC insurance covers it as an educational program although, yes, there would be an increase.

"The idea is that we would operate a restaurant and profits would pay for that operation. However, it may take time for that to happen. It is the school’s responsibility just like for all other programs we have.”

Racine shared that she and Correll have a petition with 60 signatures.

“So why not listen to what the public wants before you proceed with this deal? You guys do realize that the school is owned and operated basically by taxpayers?” she asked. “Shouldn't what 60 people want be more important than what three people sitting on the board want?

"I’ve heard from restaurant owners who have told me that most mom and pop restaurants fail in the first three years. One said it could be over $100,000 to renovate. Will you be running it at night? Morning? Lunch? Weekends?”

Wells said their plans aren’t that far along.

“We just don’t know that yet. We don’t even know how long it would take to renovate or if the board will just sell that building," he said. "But, we would like to take ownership of the building. We would like to help out Bank Iowa who have been a great partner to this community.”

When Racine asked the board if they have considered holding a public meeting where people can give input and share their thoughts, Board President Meredith Baker said it has been a discussion for a year and it was first approved in January 2022.

“This has been on the agenda for months and we meet every month where the public is always welcome," Baker said.

Racine said that the taxpayers are worried about the school funding the project and that taxes will increase for something that may not be successful.

“This project could be the downfall of this school,” she added.

Wells is frustrated that nothing ever changes due to worries about what it will cost taxpayers.

“Our focus is about the education of kids. This is part of an academic program," he said. "If the restaurant breaks even and never makes a penny, it’s about the academic piece. You know as well as I do that our extra programs are what is drawing kids to our school. Why is our open enrollment so high? It’s because of what we’re doing.”

Racine left a petition with the board that included signatures for both the East Gym and the restaurant. “I just hope you will keep this in mind when you vote tonight," she said.

Wells said he plans to reach out to those who signed the petition.

“We have two people here instead of 60. It tells me a lot," he said. "I am happy to sit down and talk to them so they understand what we’re trying to do. I think some of them will change their opinion when they know what the mission of the school is.

"We're not on opposite sides here. We both want a great school. We want to be able to attract kids to come here. If we are going to continue to move this school forward, we have to have programs that no one else has and they have to be extraordinary.”