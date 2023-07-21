At the July 19 meeting of the Essex Board of Directors, Superintendent Mike Wells went over a proposal for consideration for changes to the Essex Youth Sports Program.

In June, the board talked at length about the turmoil involving the program and changes that were necessary in order for the youth program to be more consistent and move forward in a positive light.

Wells detailed information about who would be responsible for specific duties and actions. An adjustment for coaching is one of the bigger changes.

“The athletic director of our school will hire the coaches and will do background checks on everyone who wants to be involved no matter who they are," Wells said. "Payment of coaches would fall under the youth sports club, which is the City of Essex. Also, all coaches will need to earn a coaching endorsement. They will be required to take the online coaching class and we’ll pay the $500.”

The athletic director will do all the scheduling for the youth teams and will also be responsible for communication with the school board and administrators, the evaluation of coaches and handling parent and community complaints.

“The school’s transportation director will work with the athletic director to arrange transportation to events. And, any communication with families about sporting events, camps or training will be the AD and the building principal,” Wells said.

The Youth Sports Board will still be responsible for fundraising for equipment and communicating with the Essex City Council.

Director Johnson said it would be very important that there be a meeting with parents and athletes before each season to go over all expectations.

Mayor Calvin Kinney supported the proposed changes.

“We know that volunteers in a small town are like gold and most of the time volunteers are doing the best they can," he said. "Sometimes we don’t have the result but the EYS Board is trying, working hard, and they’ve been financially responsible, but it can be overwhelming.

"We talked about social media where people can’t wait to hammer on people when something goes wrong, but they sure can’t go to that same site and praise people for the good they do," Kinney said. "We lost sight of the fact that it is about kids first, especially at that younger level. I love this structure and I think it’s best for kids. It would be a great move and certainly has my support. I would like to get it in front of the EYS Board and the council, and I’ll reach out to Dr. Wells after that.”

The youth sports that will be offered this year include volleyball, wrestling, track, soccer, baseball and softball. Flag football will be offered in 2024.

The board also approved:

• The 2023-24 Student Handbook. New K-8 Principal Vickie Hume indicated there were no major changes but basically just rewording and updates.

• The 2023-24 Staff Handbook and the master contract.

“You can see where we cleaned up the insurance language and stated just ‘the negotiated insurance’ and not specific numbers, so the handbook doesn’t have to be changed every year," Wells said. "This approval would also include the new salary schedule.”

• The 2021-22 financial audit.

“I didn’t receive any emails for questions so this formally approves the audit. You are in better financial shape than you’ve ever been,” Wells said.

• The resignation of Jessica Cox, paraprofessional

• A fundraising benefit for the family of Raquel Ojeda.

Child Nutrition & Foods Services Director Stephanie Sholes will put on on a dinner and auction on Aug. 12 to help the Ojeda family with expenses.

Board members also approved the use of the school facilities for the event.

• The use of the East Gym parking lot for the evenings of Sept. 1-2 for the Essex Labor Day celebration. Essex Community Club Director Tess Nelson made the request.

• Open enrollments for two students.

• Financial reports.

School Business Official Melissa Chambers indicated there were no substantial changes in the finances.

“There is nothing that stands out, but the activities balances are slipping a little bit," she said. "That’s typical because we aren’t holding funds for the senior class and prom and things like that as they’ve expended their funds. We just want to be careful because our gate doesn’t bring in a whole lot.”

Chambers added that the nutrition fund is down, and it’s partially due to the fact that the summer nutrition program was not well attended, and the district still had to pay a salary and an hourly rate for workers.

In other business:

• Wells was very pleased to announce that a Spanish teacher has been hired for the coming school year. Damaris Ruvalcaba Glasgo from Essex will split her time with Hamburg Schools.

The Board of Directors also approved a contract with Megan Rainey for the duties of a special education teacher and Kim Leininger will be filling the mental health and student services coordinator position. Leininger will also be splitting her duties with Hamburg, and her contract will not start until Sept. 1.

Other contracts approved included Brenna Craig for co-student council, Kurtis Sloop as 7-12 cross country coach, Kathleen Johnson and Bethany Mellencamp for district leadership team and mentor teacher positions, Lisa Gray and Rachel Cabeen also for mentor teacher positions, Amy Resh as an instructional coach, Robin Verkade for a building leadership position and Allison Snow as data team leader.

• Wells reported information about the Physical Plan and Equipment Levy (PPEL).

“We have our voted PPEL that expires in 2025. It goes to the vote of the people and needs to be 50% plus one vote," he said. "It is at a 1.34 in taxable valuation. You’ve always had it, and it is never a problem in the election, but in order for us to get it in for the November election, we have to approve a resolution prior to Sept. 22. We try to do it two years out.”

Wells added that the instructional support levy is also done in 2025 but it doesn’t have to come to a vote of the people; the board can approve it for another five years with specific rules.

The next Essex School Board meeting will be held Aug. 16.