Essex School board members had a lengthy discussion about Essex Youth Sports at their meeting on June 21.

Superintendent Mike Wells said he met with Mayor Calvin Kinney, and Kinney indicated that the city council is concerned with the way the youth sports is going.

“They would like to have the school be more active in the youth program,” Wells said. “One thing we talked about is the possibility of our activities director, Fred (Patton) taking on an active role. A member of our board, or Fred, could directly communicate with the youth sports board, and we could run the youth program through the school. There would still be a youth sports board, but we would handle major issues.”

Board member Cole Thornton agreed. “We need to do something because it needs to be fixed,” he said. “There is just too much turmoil going on right now.”

Wells offered an idea for rolling it into the school program.

“The varsity coaches could do clinics with the youth coaches, show them what they want them to know at each level, demonstrate fundamentals expected and teach defenses that will be run at the higher level,” he said. “Explain that we do this because we want to build our program. Fred is willing to do that but there would still be a board that could weigh in on decisions.”

Board member Brian Johnson stated that there are specific expectations and bylaws that were written when the board was first formed.

“Just like anything, there are going to be hiccups. It’s happened before,” he said. “But it needs to be revamped. We’ve gone back and forth on many things since all of this was created back in 2005 or 2006. Everyone on the board should have read and know the bylaws and expectations and be ready to enforce it. All of the coaches should be aware, too.”

Wells said he wanted to make sure the communication was kept open and those wanting to be involved could stay involved.

“Maybe it would be possible that the mayor, Fred, and some members of the board get together and just ask, ‘What would this look like?’ Then in July or August, come to you guys for some conversation,” he said. “We need a conversation with all involved and then a definite plan. If you are all okay with this, we’ll move forward.”

Board members said they were ready to entertain the idea and thought it was time to explore other avenues.

In other business:

The board approved the resignation of Debbie Guilford, full-time paraprofessional.

The board approved a contract with Vicki Hume, former fifth grade instructor, as the K-12 principal.

The board approved hiring Sarah Brandt for the fifth grade teaching position.

The board approved a request by the Essex Community Club for the use of school facilities and grounds throughout the city’s Labor Day weekend celebration.

Board members selected and approved their five areas of legislative priority for the Iowa School Board Association (ISBA). The board discussed what they felt were the state’s most pressing issues and selected the areas of preschool, mental health, special education, sharing and reorganization and supplemental state aid from the ISBA’s 22 legislative resolutions.

Wells was happy to report that 14 students are open enrolling to Essex, with only two opting to enroll out of the district.

Board Secretary Melissa Chambers reviewed financial reports. She pointed out a few discrepancies that had already been resolved.

“Also, you may have noticed a huge payment to IWCC for current enrollment but know that it will be partially reimbursed,” Wells said. “There is also a large expense for Omaha Performing Arts. We had Title 4 money that needed to be used so we spent those funds toward tickets for a show for next year.”

Chambers indicated she would be providing additional reports in the next fiscal year that provide more information on activity funds.

“There is a huge variety of accounts and balances. The new reports will provide more meaningful information and also help out the sponsors.”

Wells went over a list of extra-duty contracts and asked for approval.

“There’s only one thing I would like to recommend, and that is to hold off until the summer seasons are over just in case there is an incident,” Johnson suggested. “Just for simplicity’s sake. We just have to wait one month, and it gives us time just in case.”

With the exception of the baseball and softball, contracts were approved.

Wells provided board members with a booklet detailing the district’s 21-22 audit. He highlighted a few areas.

“General fund revenues increased from $3,323,037 to $3,678,394, and this increase was due to property tax. There was an increase in expenditures but that is attributed to salaries, which is a good thing,” he said. “The financial performance of the district, as a whole, is reflected in its governmental funds, as well. This was also due to the increase of revenues over expenditures, which is also a good thing. The overall fund is much better, and we have corrected a lot since 2021. Wells also shared that the nutrition fund went from $53,795 on June 30, 2021, to $96,595 on June 20, 2022. The budget highlight showed a positive variance of 20.9% from their budgeted revenue due to bringing in more money and partly due to increased grant money. Wells asked board members to take the information home to appraise and be ready to approve at next month’s meeting.”

Wells drew board member’s attention to a trophy in the front office. The Carrie Chapman Catt Award PICTURE is awarded to every school in Iowa that signs up and registers at least 90% of their eligible students to vote. The award is named after the Iowan who was a national leader in the women’s suffrage movement.

Wells gave kudos to Connie Jensen, the district’s language arts instructor for working with and encouraging students to register. The new voter registration initiative was launched in September 2019. Schools that register 50% and 70% of their eligible students will also receive statewide recognition.

The next Essex School Board meeting will be held July 19.