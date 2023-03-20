The Essex School Board settled on the teacher contract for 2023-24 at the board’s March 15 meeting

“This will be the second year of a two-year contract, and we had settled the two-year contract at 2.25%,” said Superintendent Mike Wells. “But, we discussed it as a board, and knowing that right now with everything being so expensive, the board went ahead and increased it to 2.5%. It isn’t a huge increase, and we would like to pay them more, but we settled at the 2.5% for administrators and classified staff as well. They work hard and do such an excellent job so it’s not enough, but it’s more than what we had settled for originally.”

The district will have several staff changes for the 2023-24 school year. The board approved the hiring of a public relations position, and Essex Schools and the community are collaborating to benefit from that position.

“The city, the school and the sports association are going to go together on the hiring of a shared position,” Wells said. “That person will write grants and get good information out about our school and our community and work on getting information out to the media, etc. The city will advertise and hire the position, and it will be a three-way partnership. Our mayor has been great to work with, and it will be advantage for all of us.”

The district will also be adding a part-time administrator to its staff. Vicki Hume, current fifth grade teacher, has earned her administrative degree, and although she will still be teaching fifth grade in the morning, she will be taking on administrative duties in the afternoon.

“She’s a master teacher, and her afternoon duties will be going into the classrooms and helping our new teachers and our teachers who don’t have a lot of experience,” Wells said. “She will evaluate them and help with classroom management, strategies and ways to get better. She will also help with discipline, especially when Rob (Brecht, principal) and I are out of the district. We don’t want to lose her, and this will give her a chance to gain some experience. She does a super job. It’s a win-win.”

The district will pay her a stipend of $20,000 in addition to her teaching contract.

Essex students will have the option of adding German as an elective course in the coming year.

“We have hired a German teacher, Eric Koeppel. He’ll be teaching half days in Essex and half days in Hamburg,” Wells said. “And when he is in Essex, Hamburg kids can take those classes online. And vice versa, when he is in Hamburg, Essex kids can take his courses online. So, essentially, he will be a full time German teacher for both districts. We are so lucky to have gotten him.”

Wells, school nurse Elizabeth Shirley and Marty Mason, guidance counselor, went to a teacher fair in Sioux Falls in February and Wells indicated it was a productive trip.

“We will be interviewing a social worker and two guidance counselors who are coming down from that fair to see our school. We are thinking if we could hire those three positions, we could share them between Hamburg and Essex,” Wells said. “That way we would get our social-emotional health covered and we would get more guidance for both schools. I hope they work out.”

In other business:

Board members approved the annual AEA Cooperative Purchasing Agreement. Wells said that local schools go together to purchase food for their lunch programs and are able to do so at lower prices through the co-op.

Board members discussed their roofing project that will begin the first week in April.

“We have a roofing meeting on Monday the 20th. The tentative timeline right now is they will be staging their equipment the last week in March and starting the first week in April to re-roof the elementary side building and the gym,” Wells said. “They are going to do that while we’re in school, and board members discussed how we’re going to control that by doing background checks on employees they hire to ensure our kids are safe and also make sure that the area is well secured so that no one is injured in the construction phase.”

Wells said the roof is well over 20 years old and has been leaking for at least five years. The cost of the project is $475,000 and is projected to be complete by the end of April.

Wells reported that he and staff members would be taking 45 students from Essex and 45 students from Hamburg to see “Frozen” at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha on April 29. He also reported that eight Essex students, seven Hamburg students and two teachers are taking a scuba diving course at the Clarinda Lied Center. At the end of six weeks, they will earn their certification in scuba diving.

Brecht reported that teachers are preparing for the ISASP testing that will take place for the students this spring.

Board members approved the hiring of Sarah McDowell for a paraprofessional position and the resignation of Lynette Thomas from her paraprofessional position.

Tammy Johnson, retired Essex teacher, presented information on the school garden.

“People are welcome to come and look to see what they’ve done in our school garden. They are doing several raised beds and a wild prairie area,” Wells said. “We are going to put up an outdoor classroom out there, too. Tammy and our FFA teacher Rebekah Sampers and Robin Verkade, our second grade teacher, have done a lot out there and they are really good at getting the kids involved.

“They are having a workday celebration about gardening on April 22. Tammy is volunteering and is just doing it to help us out; she’s been wonderful. She is going to put up a small greenhouse, too.”

Wells added that the board committed $12,000 for the outdoor classroom. It will be used to store garden supplies and will operate as a classroom and work space for students who are planting plants.

The board of directors will hold a budget hearing on March 30. The next regular meeting of the Essex School Board will be held April 19.