Essex School Board makes decision on East Gym’s future

Last but definitely not least on the March 16 Essex School Board agenda was the Approval of an East Gym Plan. After several months of consideration and discussion, the board chose to move forward with a full renovation of the building.

The approved plan is to fundraise half of the approximately $1.4 million cost and cover the remaining renovation through a bond issue. These funds will be used to transform the building into a fitness center, with the entire community of Essex in mind.

Though it took some time for the board to reach this decision, they wanted to ensure that they were truly considering the wants and needs of the entire community before moving forward. The board as a whole is confident that this is the right decision and hopeful that they’ll have the full support of the city and the community moving forward.

Board member Becky Franks stated, “It’s a great facility already. It just needs to be improved, and it could be an amazing facility. Nobody in this town wants to see it dilapidated. I spoke to two different prior school board members, and they both were in favor of the bond.”

Franks also noted, “This is the East Gym. We need to save the East Gym, make it more useable, make it a part of our community.”

The school district has also shown its investment in the city in other ways. Through its Construction Trades class, the school has partnered with the city to build two new homes in Essex. Essex Superintendent, Dr. Mike Wells stated, “We have to help the city and work with the city to do a housing project. If you had 50 more houses in this town, you would fill them, and it would solve our problem,” that problem being the need for increased enrollment.

Wells attended the University of Missouri Job Fair on March 15. Over 150 schools attended; there were 70 educators in attendance. He acknowledged, “There is a huge national problem with teacher shortage. We have a lead on a preschool teacher. We have a lead on a special education teacher. . . . It’s crazy out there, and we’re having a hard time.” There are no current applications for the high school English or middle school science positions. Essex is currently on a waitlist to attend a job fair at the University of Arkansas.

The open middle school science position comes as a result of the resignation of Jasmine King, which was approved at this board meeting. The board has approved the hiring of Alex Kellison for Culinary Arts, and teacher contracts for current educators were also approved at this meeting. Once contracts are issued, teachers have 21 days to return them in order to receive their 2.25% increase.

Prior to this regular March meeting, the school board held a Budget Hearing where Wells presented the 2023 budget, which was approved as part of the regular meeting. The board also approved the June 20, 2021 Essex CSD School Audit.

Highlights from budget and audit:

● The school’s student numbers have decreased.

● The school’s Teacher Salary Supplement (TSS) fund has a positive balance, which was flagged in the audit. To resolve this issue, bonuses will be issued to teachers during the year.

● The budget includes a 2.25% increase for teachers, which the district will struggle to afford. Dr. Wells will seek grants to help defray these costs. Teacher retention is a concern.

● Total property tax rate will be $15.33 per thousand.

● The district’s total revenues were $415,000 over budgeted revenues.

● Sharing of staff positions is saving monies for both Hamburg and Essex school districts.

● Segregation of duties was flagged as a problem in the audit, which is common for small schools.

● Expenditures for the 2020-2021 school year exceeded the budgeted amount, which was not corrected through an amended budget.

● The board and school need to remain vigilant about the inadvertent paying of sales tax.

● All expenses for the Construction Trades house need to come from the Enterprise fund rather than PPEL.

In other business:

● Mary Ann Stewart from the Essex Educational Foundation updated the board. The Foundation presented three grants this year. Stewart also sought the support of the school and its staff with fundraising and in continuing to grow the Foundation. They also plan to send a newsletter to alumni and other vested community members in the near future.

● Valerie Patton presented possible website layouts to the board. Choosing the layout is the next step in getting the new site up and running through SOCS. The SOCS website allows for different people to be in control of content on separate pages in addition to being more user friendly than the school’s current site.

● Junior high track and golf numbers were provided by Principal and Athletic Director Robert Brecht. He’s still working on sports schedules for the spring mainly due to conflicts with Disney and DC trips. Some competitions may be scheduled on Wednesday nights.

● Senior Class Sponsor Teresa Simmons shared Senior Trip information and costs; the trip is scheduled from May 6 through May 10. The estimated cost is at $6,500, and $4,600 of that has been raised. Senior fun night will be held Fri., Mar. 18, so the class hopes to complete its fundraising efforts then.

● ISASP testing is next month. Brecht is in the process of making sure current technology can support the testing. Middle school Chromebooks are being replaced.

● The Iowa Report Card Score includes proficiency and growth ISASP scores, but the state has also been tracking Absenteeism. Essex absenteeism has been high. It is a concern that could eventually be a part of the report card score moving forward.

● The elementary school will be exploring new reading curriculum options.

● All consent agenda items were approved.

● ESSER funds for support staff retention bonuses and State Teacher Retention Bonuses were approved.

● Transfer of the Bank Iowa Building, pending permits, was approved.

● AEA Cooperative Food Purchasing Agreement was approved.

● An across-the-board increase of 2022-2023 Classified Staff Wages to $15.00 per hour was approved.

The regular April Essex School Board Meeting will be held on April 20, at 6 p.m.