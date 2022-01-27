Essex School Board rejects one and only roofing bid

During the Janaury Essex School Board meeting architect Jerry Purdy presented via Zoom that one roofing bid had been presented, by Black Hawk Roof Company out of Waterloo, for the school. Unfortunately, the bid came in approximately $100,000 over budget.

Purdy has been in communication with the company, and they are willing to work with the school to try and bring costs down, but the board chose to reject the bid. They plan to rebid the project in one to two months. Purdy plans to communicate with the board to advise on when rebidding the project would be most productive.

The board received a letter from Elizabeth Baker, president of the class of 2021, asking for funds remaining in their account to be donated to the Davis and Hadden families. There was a question about the legality and ability to allow this use of the funds.

Precedent has been that the funds are returned to the school or used to purchase a gift that would benefit future students. The board intends to check with the auditor about how the funds can be used.

Principal Robert Brecht presented bids to the board from Lawn World for upkeep of athletic fields. Weed control and aeration of the football, baseball, and softball fields was quoted at $7,705 for the year.

Upkeep of other school grounds would be an additional $7,500. Board member Doug Ohnmacht stated, “I would say with this kind of money, legally, we need to get two or three bids anyway.”

Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells indicated that he and Brecht would work on gathering some numbers from other businesses or individuals to bring back to the board.

Brecht also reported that Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP) tests would be taken from Apr. 19 through Apr. 29 with make-up testing on May 3-5. This reflects changes made due to spring break and prom dates.

Both the elementary and secondary schools received Commendable performance ratings on the Iowa School Performance Profile which can be viewed online. Brecht was particularly proud of student feedback gathered through the Conditions of Learning survey.

John McBride said he would like to present the Bank Iowa building and parking lot to the school. Superintendent Wells stated, “They would look over the roof, fix anything that would be an issue, put a new heating and cooling system in it, and give us that building and the parking lot. In return we’d give them a small piece across from Casey’s so they could put a drive in. It’s a win-win, I think.”

Ohnmacht reminded the board that the building could be leased out, which would keep it on the tax roll, which also benefits the community. It could also be used by the school or as rental space for the community. Profits would go to the general fund. The board approved this property issue.

The board also returned to the discussion of what to do regarding the East Gym. Superintendent Wells shared four options that the board could pursue. Option 1 would be to leave the building as is and do nothing to it. Option 2 would be to renovate the restroom and the kitchen and continue to use the building as normal. Options 3 and 4 would be to renovate the gym at the cost of approximately 1.2 million dollars.

Options 3 and 4 would provide the community with a fitness center and be a complete remodel of the building. Superintendent Wells explained the difference between the two options.

“Six hundred thousand you put on a revenue bond. If this community wants a fitness center, then step up to the plate and vote up $600,000. We raise [the other] $600,000. They would go to vote Mar. 7, 2023.” This option would have the school raise half the cost of the remodel.

The fourth and final option would be to have the remodel funded through a bond. “The last option is a doable option. You just pass a revenue bond, and it all goes on property tax.”

Knowing that a joint meeting is in the works with the Essex City Council, the board chose to table a decision on the East Gym in the interest of discussing the issue at that time. Superintendent Wells will reach out to Mayor Calvin Kinney and the Council in the interest of moving forward with that meeting.

In other business:

● The board read and discussed an article entitled “Graduating All Students Innovation Ready.”

● Sports calendars are being updated for track and golf.

● Brecht is looking to hire a boys track coach and an assistant girls track coach; the current girls track coach will likely be on maternity leave during a portion of the track season, so a replacement may need to be found to fill in there as well.

● Sharing Agreements with Hamburg will be addressed at the February Board Meeting. Under consideration are Superintendent (Mike Wells), School Business Official (Melissa Chambers), Human Resources Director (Brandi Oakes), Maintenance Director (Ryan Fann), and Elementary Counselor (JH Wolf).

● Recommendation for next year is for teachers to clean their own rooms in return for $500 compensation.

● Washington DC trip will be May 25 - Jun. 4., but some areas are requiring vaccinations for admittance (Smithsonian, White House). Some may not be allowed to enter if these locations are visited.

● Middle School will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, on Jan. 20 to go rock climbing and to visit Morrill Hall.

● Essex Scuba Class ends on Friday, Jan. 21.

● Language Arts position was offered to an applicant, but the offer was turned down.

● School Open House will be on Feb. 17.

● All consent agenda items were approved.

● Resignations: Kayla Burns, William Barrett, and Melissa Chambers, from her Accounts Payable/Paraprofessional/Secretarial Assistant position.

● Chambers returns as SBO/Business Manager though shared with Hamburg, which was approved by the board.

● The board approved a waiver for Year 3 and Year 4 Spanish requirements as no students are enrolled in the classes. The waiver maintains accreditation for the courses.

● The board approved the At Risk/Drop Out Prevention Program for $66,272 (Modified Allowable Growth).

● The board approved an SBRC application for the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program in the amount of $25,294.50 which increases spending authority.

● The board reviewed Policy 400, including new Policies 401.14 Employee Expression and 414 Classified Employee Professional Purpose Leave. They will review Policy 500 within the next couple months.

The next regular meeting of the Essex School Board will be on Feb. 16.