Essex school continues to see growth in its programs

Essex Community School programs have been growing by leaps and bounds and Superintendent Mike Wells wants to share all of it. Wells is so enthusiastic about the growth of the many programs that the schools have added that it was hard for him to narrow it down.

He started by describing change in the elementary grades.

“In the elementary, we implemented ‘Leader in Me’ and that is going really well,” he said. “We are seeing a difference in our students.”

“Leader in Me” is an evidence-based, comprehensive model that builds leadership skills in students. It produces a culture built on trust and pushes students towards higher academic achievement.

“Students are learning the 7 habits; it’s excellent, excellent stuff,” Wells said.

Vicki Humes is a fifth grade teacher and the lead facilitator for the “Leader In Me” program in the district. Humes read the book for a class that she was taking and thought it would be a great book to share with her colleagues.

“So, last summer, a few teachers and I completed a book study of ‘Leader in Me’,” she said. “That led us to incorporating an action plan to implement the philosophy and activities within each classroom.”

Each classroom created a classroom mission statement that they are following and every month the school focuses on one of the seven “habits of highly effective people,” the key framework of the Leader in Me process.

“Then we hold a special assembly once a month to focus on the habits,” Hume said. “Our hope is to continue and grow leadership qualities in all of our students and provide them with all the tools they need to be successful in their future.”

The mission of Leader in Me is to release the greatness in students, educators, and school communities everywhere.

“We’ve expanded our Spanish, we’ve increased our agriculture program to K-12,” Wells said. “It’s so important to our community, and the kids love it.”

Wells also touched on the mock trial they’ve added to the middle school curriculum, the expanded scuba diving program and the traveling and field trips that he feels are a huge priority.

“The mock trial we’ve added for the middle school is great for the students,” he said. “They are learning how the legal systems works, public speaking, and critical thinking skills.”

Wells said that they have expanded their scuba diving program and students can get a lifetime certification in scuba diving.

“But more importantly is the career exploration and learning about related fields,” he added.

Wells makes traveling a priority and makes a point to make it available to all students. “We have been going to Washington D.C. and have another trip coming up this spring, he said. “It’s low budget so we take vans but then we are able to take our time and students learn about history at many places and gain so many experiences they wouldn’t have otherwise. We work really hard on field trip components. We also go to traveling exhibits whenever we can.”

When Wells shares information about the career academies, he becomes even more passionate.

“Our career academies are really growing,” he said. “We have electrical with IWCC, heating and cooling with Tarkio, and welding. We have students working in these occupations already and making a lot of money. These students will be able to start as professionals right away. They can work right out of high school. Adults can also take these classes and earn certifications. And our building trades class is doing amazing things.”

Roger Looker is in his second year instructing the building trades program.

“When we first started, a few of the kids had experience but primarily didn’t know a lot of details,” Looker said. “We expanded on that. Whether they go into the trades or not, it’s beneficial to them. Just to be able to fix things in their own house. Several of the students from last year are planning on going into the trades. A couple of them already started last summer. At least three from the program are going into the trades. One is going to be an electrician and another HVAC technician, and another is leaning toward carpentry.”

The first house the students built was around 1,700 square feet.

“We built it from the ground up,” Looker said. “We started with eight students and it took a little over the school year to finish it. We are now working on a bigger house and it’s around 2,500 square feet.”

He said he is really excited about this program and being a part of it.

“It’s a fantastic program,” he said. “Students are giving the community two new houses on lots that were vacant. They really have to feel good about that.”

Looker said that the most important soft skills that the students continue to improve are work ethic, responsibility, the ability to work with others, whether it’s the students they grew up with or people coming in such as electricians, plumbers, etc.

“They gain soft skills plus the knowledge of everything it takes to build a house,” he said. “I am a more hands-on person rather just by the book, and these students seem to learn the same way.”

He added that pride has to play a part in what they are doing.

“I told them that when they graduate and come back for a reunion, a visit, or are still living in Essex, they will be able to look at that house and say, ‘I did that.’”

Wells said that another program that is growing and close to being up and running is the farm school.

“This is related to our agriculture K-12, and it’s really taking off for us. We are very excited about this,” he said.

Katy King, a fourth grade associate, has helped with the purchases of the animals and other components of the program.

“We have chickens, goats, a garden, and there will be sheep,” she said.

King said it has been a school effort.

“The carpentry class helped with the buildings, high school kids have also helped with the chicken coops. The elementary classes take turns feeding and caring for the animals.

She said that the program has already made an impact on students.

“It has taught kids to care for animals and think about their well-being,” King said. “It gives them a purpose. They see the process, the cycle of animals. Many students have not seen that before. I think the students also learn humility. Animal husbandry is a very serious job. I don’t think most children, adults included, understand the blood sweat and tears that go into it. It is a lot of work to feed and care for an animal. They require daily maintenance, shots, tags, castration, etc.”

King said she also believes raising a garden and taking care of animals gives her students a sense of ownership.

“There are daily chores,” she said. “Students are learning what different animals eat, how much and how it makes a difference. They will get to watch babies grow and then will be there they are ready to sell. They also feel a sense of purpose, especially for students who aren’t traditional learners. Knowing they are in charge of doing a particular task gives them confidence.

“Although,” King continued, “there are other factors that aren’t so exciting such as weather and illness. Students will learn humility – raising animals can be a very humbling experience because they don’t all make it. That’s a real life lesson.”

She added that most do make it and the hard work pays off.

“Spring is such a rewarding time when you raise animals,” she said. “You get to see the product of all your hard work. I am very excited for our kids going forward. There will be so much joy and ownership for them in this program.”

According to Wells, another career academy, the culinary program, is working toward a major transformation. Bank Iowa gifted a building to the school to use for the restaurant, and Wells has big plans.

“Our goal is that we will run a restaurant and that they will prepare a meal for lunch every day,” he said. “Not fancy but eventually they will be able to prepare meals for a Friday or Saturday night for the public.”

Alex Kellison will be taking over the family and consumer science program, currently led by Abby Woodward, in early spring. Kellison said he is really looking forward to it.

“To get this opportunity to teach and run this restaurant where the student will get to cook and learn hands-on is amazing,” he said. “Dr. Wells said he wants me to use the curriculum I had at IWCC for the class, and they are looking to build a career academy. We have a building and equipment, and I believe I am going to be teaching my classes from that building. And eventually we want to open up to the public.”

He added that Wells has big ideas and talked about serving school lunches family style. “There’s just so much potential,” he said.

Kellison said he didn’t have a traditional interview but was invited to the school to cook and was given a school card to make purchases. He was told he was making a meal for about 50 people but didn’t know who it would be. He decided on chicken shawarma, a Middle Eastern dish.

“It turns out that there were people from all over,” he said. “One was the secretary to our governor, and I had no idea! But they loved the meal and I was hired.”

As to the future of the program, Kellison said he wants to be able to grow people’s knowledge around here of different cultures and a variety of foods from what they are used to.

“Also, regardless of whether they want to be a chef, they can learn how to cook and make cooking fun,” Kellison said. “I think too many people see it as a chore.”

He also looks forward to impacting students by focusing on soft skills they can learn from culinary arts.

“They will gain communication skills, strong teamwork and attention to detail through their work. Those are some of the most important skills in life,” he said.

Envisioning high school students working in a real-life environment with hands-on learning in a real restaurant is something he has a hard time wrapping his head around. “It feels like a dream. Like I just walked in,” Kellison said. “Everything they are looking to do is something I would never imagine happening. For this size of school in SW Iowa, I never even thought it was possible.”

Wells and Kellison are hoping the restaurant will be operational yet this spring.