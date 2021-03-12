Essex School looks to expand partnership with the city

The Essex Community Schools plans to expand its Career Academy program for the 2021-2022 school year and reduce expenditures includes a continued partnership with the city of Essex.
During the March 10 Essex City Council meeting, Essex Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells asked the council to consider three proposals. One of the proposals would offer citizens of Essex and the surrounding communities a new dining experience.
“As we expand our career academy next year, we’re going to add culinary arts, and we’d like to be able to offer a restaurant,” said Wells.
Wells requested that the council consider donating a city-owned corner lot on Main Street in Essex to build a restaurant run by a chef employed by the school and students in the culinary arts class.
While still in the planning stage, Wells anticipates having the restaurant open Monday through Friday for breakfast and lunch with plans to serve an evening meal on Friday and/or Saturday. He said if the city agreed to donate a lot, the high school's Building Trades class would build the restaurant over the summer.
The Building Trades class was added as a career academy program at the beginning of the school year with Roger Looker as the program instructor. The City of Essex donated a vacant lot located across the street from the K-12 school building for students in the class to construct a home.
As plans move forward, Wells said the school would be contacting culinary schools in Iowa to search for a candidate to fill the chef position.
The council provided positive feedback on the proposal and asked Wells to keep them updated on the project. Wells will plan to design what the restaurant would look like to present to the council during the April city council meeting.
A second proposal from Wells included helping beautify Essex before the big Labor Day celebration in September.
Wells asked the council for permission to have students in the construction trades class under the supervision of staff sand and paint the bandstand located in the city park. He said Essex School Art Instructor Kurtis Sloop would provide drawings for the council to choose a design.
Wells said there would be no commitment from the city other than choosing a design, but the council agreed that the city should cover the project's cost of materials. He also agreed that students would sand and paint the derby track's bandstand per the council's request.
Plans would be for the project to be complete by the end of June.
Wells's third proposal was an operational sharing qualifier and would save the school's general fund $60,000 a year.
Wells asked the council to consider sharing a custodial/maintenance person with the school district beginning in the 2021-2022 school year.
“The school district for next year we’re reducing $270,000 in expenditures to help correct our budget,” said Wells.
Wells said one way for the school to save money is for the city to put the school maintenance employee on the city payroll, and his duties would be shared between the two entities. He said the school would pay for the maintenance person's salary through a maintenance contract with the city.
“We’re allowed to take that out of a different account besides our general fund,” said Wells. “For the school district that would save our general fund $60,000 each year.”
Wells said it would be similar to the shared agreement the school and city currently have with employees.
“We appreciate the city’s help with everything,” said Wells. “It's been a great partnership, and anything we can do for you, just ask, and we’ll do it.”