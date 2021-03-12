Essex School looks to expand partnership with the city

As plans move forward, Wells said the school would be contacting culinary schools in Iowa to search for a candidate to fill the chef position.

The council provided positive feedback on the proposal and asked Wells to keep them updated on the project. Wells will plan to design what the restaurant would look like to present to the council during the April city council meeting.

A second proposal from Wells included helping beautify Essex before the big Labor Day celebration in September.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wells asked the council for permission to have students in the construction trades class under the supervision of staff sand and paint the bandstand located in the city park. He said Essex School Art Instructor Kurtis Sloop would provide drawings for the council to choose a design.

Wells said there would be no commitment from the city other than choosing a design, but the council agreed that the city should cover the project's cost of materials. He also agreed that students would sand and paint the derby track's bandstand per the council's request.

Plans would be for the project to be complete by the end of June.

Wells's third proposal was an operational sharing qualifier and would save the school's general fund $60,000 a year.