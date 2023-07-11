Rhys Chambers and Jersey Bowers, both eighth graders at Essex Community Schools, may be the youngest pitmasters at the second annual Shenandoah Shendig BBQ Championship.

Both are on the Grill Reapers team, spearheaded by Stephanie Sholes, the child nutrition and foods services director for Essex.

The competition will be held July 21-22 at the Elks Lodge in Shenandoah. Mace Hensen, who serves on the Board of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah, which operates the ShenDig, said when he found out about both culinary arts programs in Hamburg and Essex, he invited both programs to enter this year’s contest.

“The Forum has assigned each team with a mentor team. Those two teams are Team Bucknuts, from Clarinda, winner of the recent competition at the Eagles and The Smokin Lefty’s of Omaha, last year’s ShenDig Grand Champion,” said Hensen, who co-chairs the event with Stacy Truex.

Sholes said she was happy to get involved.

“It has been a lot of fun," she said. "I have really enjoyed working with the kids, and they have been an enthusiastic group. My husband Wade is on our team, and he does our barbecuing at home, but I’ve been learning. We’ve never really smoked anything so we’ve been practicing that. My dad, Paul Augustyn is also on the team, and he’s been a big help.”

She said others have been interested and may also be there to help.

Chambers said he was interested from the start.

“She (Sholes) would ask students who openly seemed interested in cooking whether we would want to be on the team. I’ve always liked to cook, and it’s something I enjoy doing. I know I’ll be with a lot of people who have a lot more experience than I do and can gain more experience,” he said.

Bowers is well on her way to being a chef.

“I grew up cooking a lot, and it’s been a big part of my life since I was really little," she said. "My dad and I grill, smoke meat and do all that kind of stuff together all the time. I also love baking and want to run my own restaurant someday. The contest will be a good opportunity to show people our skills and for us to be able learn more.”

Besides finding the time to get together, team members said it has been hard to find time to work together and practice. They have all tried recipes on their own and then shared their ideas and final product with one another.

“So it’s been pretty much everybody doing their own stuff on their own and then getting together and trying it," Chambers said. "We’ve had one full day together from 12 to 9:00 just so we could see how it all works. It was a long day but a lot of fun.”

Bowers added: “Even though we haven’t had a lot of long days practicing together, we each have our own recipes and are going to make a decision together. We’ve done completely different things, both dry rubs and sauces so we’ll find what works and tastes best.”

Each team is required to smoke four types of meat.

“We’ll do ribs, brisket, pork butt and chicken," Chambers explained. "We do each one separately and are judged separately. Each thing is due at a certain time.”

Sholes said that most teams get there Friday morning or mid day and set up everything.

“We will do all our preparations until evening," Sholes said. "Some teams will start smoking their meet at 2 or 3 in the morning, and we’ll be doing that, too,” she continued.

The team plans to camp overnight on the Elks Lodge grounds in order to make it work.

The timing seems to be the most challenging aspect of the endeavor.

“You have to think about how long we want the meat to brine, the cooking time, the resting time," Chambers said. "Brisket takes the longest so we’ll start that first.”

Sholes added that trying to figure out how long each type of meat is going to take to get done perfectly has been tough, and it takes a lot of patience to smoke the meat just right.

Bowers agreed but added, “What is going to be a bit of a challenge is that there are actual professionals there. Some of those people have college degrees for smoking meat, actual big time people. It will be intimidating but fun!”

All agree that team collaboration has been the best part of the process.

“A small group has worked out well," Shole said. "We have worked very well together and can make quicker decisions with just a few of us. My favorite part has been watching the creativity the kids have. These two are chefs in the making and could definitely own their own restaurant some day – it’s so fun to see that! They think outside the box, and I love that.”

Bowers said they hope to win but most importantly they are having a lot of fun getting ready for the competition.

“It has been a lot of fun working together, and it’s going very smoothly," Bowers said. "I’m hoping we can practice together a couple more times. It would be great to win and be able to buy equipment for the school and the culinary classes.”

All the members of the team are planning to try new recipes and smoke all four types of meat in the next few weeks before the big event and hope to get together for at least one more full day.

Although they aren’t about to give up their recipes, Bowers and Chamber both have similar tastes.

“We both like sweet and spicy. One of us made a strawberry and jalapeno and the other a pineapple jalapeno,” Bowers said.

They two have also created pineapple pepper and strawberry bell pepper recipes. Bowers said takes a lot of notes as she tries new things, and Chambers said he made his recipe in his culinary class this past year so he knew it was a good one.

Sholes added: "The chicken recipe is a keeper and the ribs turned out really good. We put together a good combination of ideas. We are hoping we can do that with the other two meats.”

They may be young pitmasters but the Grill Reapers have big plans and are definitely ready to compete with the best on July 21-22.