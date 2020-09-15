Essex's Hume earns Teacher of the Year Award

A caring and dedicated teacher will make a difference in their student's lives that will be remembered for years to come. Those same teachers will create fond memories that will never be forgotten.
During a presentation ceremony, Sept. 11, in the Essex School gymnasium, Essex teacher Vicki Hume was presented with a Teacher of the Year Award from the Coburg Alumni Association. Hume was nominated for this award by the Essex School District staff.
“When Coburg ceased to exist as a school district of its own rights, its property was divided up between Red Oak, Stanton, and Essex,” said Stan Sibley.
Sibley, a retired school superintendent, is not an alumnus of Coburg School but finds himself interested in its history.
Sibley said the Coburg Alumni Association intended to present this award to one teacher from each of those three school districts. The Teacher of the Year Award was given in honor of a long-time Coburg School District teacher Mabel Griffith.
“The Coburg School District was formed from a number of country schools as many of the districts were,” said Sibley. “I believe Mrs. Griffith was there either at the very beginning or very close to the beginning.”
Sibley explained members of the Coburg Alumni Association, which continues to exist, discussed what teachers they had favored, and chose to honor Griffith as their representative.
“One of the names that just continued to ring true was Mrs. Griffith as being an excellent teacher,” said Sibley.
Sibley said the alumni chose Griffith because she had all the qualities you look for in a teacher. He said she held high standards, was kind and caring, and paid attention to her students.
Sibley said the alumni association wanted to carry on the memory of Griffith by honoring current teachers who share the same qualities and dedication that she found so important.
During the presentation, Coburg Alumni Association Chair Ken Ossian asked the students to think about who their favorite teachers have been. Then he encouraged them to visit with their parents and grandparents about who some of their favorite teachers had been. He said to also think about what impact those teachers had on their lives.
“I think that’s a nice activity for families to consider as their thinking about the importance of education in their own lives and the lives of their children,” said Sibley.
