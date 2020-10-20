Everly Home Digital Touch Screen Demoed at Chamber Coffee Oct. 21

The Everly Brothers story in Shenandoah is featured in a 10 page article in The Iowan magazine’s September/October issue. It is available to read at the Shenandoah Public Library. It credits Shenandoah’s live radio and that important experience for the Everly family as the basis for their rise to fame in the music industry.

In the article, author Don McLeese writes, “Regulars on the radio before they became teenagers, the Everly Brothers entered their adolescence as show business professionals, seasoned and disciplined. Though neither of them had been born in Iowa, Shenandoah was where they came of age, the place the family lived longest through these formative years. And it was the place where they would develop the instinctive, intuitive harmonies that would soon push them toward the top of the Top 40, establishing their lasting legacy among the seminal artists of rock and roll.”

Sheryl Davis, a contracted consultant for the Everly Brothers Childhood Home will also be honored on Oct. 21. She is receiving the Iowa Museum Association Rising Star Award for her work on the Everly Home attraction in Shenandoah. The Iowa Museum Association Rising Star Award is intended to recognize individuals who have worked or volunteered in the Iowa museum field for three-to-eight years and have helped their museum broaden its audience through engagement activities.