Expert matchmaker helps others find their special someone

As Valentine’s Day approaches, one expert matchmaker says it is important to focus on relationships throughout the year and that Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be about romance. She said it could be about the other relationships you have in your life with family and friends.

Originally from Shenandoah, Angela Doyle embarked on her journey as a matchmaker 18 years ago after moving to Omaha, Nebraska. After the company she was working for in Glenwood moved their business, she found a help wanted ad in the newspaper for a matchmaker that she thought would be a fun job for the summer.

“I thought there’s absolutely no way this is real,” said Doyle.

Intrigued, Doyle went to the interview and was hired but still had no intention of making it a permanent career. She said the number of people who seemed to seek out a dating service surprised her.

Doyle said she had already started looking for a different job when she received a phone call from a client she had matched one day. She said he was screaming into the phone that he and the woman Doyle had matched him with had just gotten married and was boarding a cruise.

“I said, ‘I just matched you guys,’” said Doyle. “‘You’re getting married?’”

Doyle said the client proceeded to tell her, “we don’t have that much longer,” and then, about a month and a half later, Doyle received a call from his wife saying he had passed away.

“She was devastated,” said Doyle. “I was crying. I was like, ‘I am so sorry I put you guys together. I can’t believe I did this.’ She stopped me, and she’s like, ‘You know we’d talked about this,’ and she goes, ‘and we realized that if it wouldn’t have been for you, he would have been dying alone.’”

And that’s when Doyle said she got the “match-making bug.” She realized at that point she was “truly changing people’s lives.”

“So I ended up staying -- that was 18 years ago,” said Doyle.

Over the years, Doyle said she tried to leave several times but never made it out the door. Then about three and a half years ago, she didn’t like how the industry was changing, and she felt the personal connection to the clients was getting lost in the shuffle.

She shared her feelings with her husband Mick and expressed that she didn’t want to work in the corporate industry of matchmaking any longer. Being a business owner in Omaha himself, Doyle said he encouraged her to start her own matchmaking company, and with his support and guidance, she opened Nebraska Expert Matchmakers.

Working as a team, Doyle said she runs the matchmaking side of the business, and Mick takes care of the rest. She serves clients in Nebraska as far west as Grand Island and in Iowa in the Council Bluffs area and southwest Iowa small communities.

Doyle said the service she provides to her clients takes the awkwardness out of dating in a small town, getting back in the dating scene after a divorce,or becoming a widow. She also provides the security to her clients of knowing who they are being matched with, unlike online dating.

Doyle said she has enjoyed being back on a personal level helping clients by opening her own business. She expressed joy in hearing the success stories from her clients and seeing wedding photos knowing, “that I put two hearts together and their starting families and creating memories,” said Doyle.

Getting up around 4:30 a.m. every morning, Doyle said the first thing she does is read the feedback she has received from her clients. For Doyle having a personal connection to her clients is very important.

“I’m very invested in their lives, and I think that’s why I probably have more success than I saw with the larger corporations because I am invested,” said Doyle.

When it comes to the secret of matchmaking, Doyle said it begins with her getting to know each client on a personal level. After an initial qualifying prescreening, each person will meet with Doyle face to face before she accepts them as a client.

“A lot of people are nervous walking in the door,” said Doyle. “I have a gift of gab, and I try to let them know me before I get to know them. I share very personal things. My family, my kids, I have five grandkids. It gives them the opportunity to feel comfortable.”

Doyle said she builds a friendship with her potential clients, and most don’t stay closed off for more than about 10 minutes after arriving. Before accepting them as clients, Doyle said she ensures they are who they say they are. She also makes sure they are ready to start dating and determines whether she can help them find that special someone. Doyle said she disqualifies about 10% of the people she meets.

“So I kind of have that first date for all my clients,” said Doyle.

Once Doyle has accepted someone as a client before matching them with anyone, she considers their personalities from meeting them, interests, activities and activity level, financial stability, hobbies, lifestyle and compatibility. Then she compares their photos side by side to make sure they look good together as a couple.

“I look at compatibility on 21 different key points,” said Doyle.

After two people are matched and go out on a date, they fill out a feedback survey of about 17 questions. Doyle then meets with each of those clients individually and goes over that survey with them. She said the survey helps her see how the date went and if the client wishes to be put “on hold” to continue dating the person they went on a date with or if they want to be matched with someone else for a date. She said the survey also helps her identify any patterns that may be keeping them from having success. As Doyle works with her clients, she offers coaching throughout the program to help them find success.

“A lot of my clients were married for a long time, either widowed or married for a long time and divorced, and they’ve been out of that dating game,” said Doyle. “We all get into those patterns in life that maybe our significant other was so used to, but someone new would be a little taken back.”

So Doyle said she looks for any indication on the surveys of patterns or habits she can help her clients overcome and find success. Doyle said one must first find happiness within themselves to find success in a relationship.

What is the secret to a successful relationship? Doyle emphatically said, “communication.”

“Communicate and try to stay on the same page at the same time,” said Doyle. “Without communication, everything’s going to fail.”

Doyle has offices in Omaha, and Ashland, Nebraska, as well as her home and two of her daughter in laws Taylor and Thais, work alongside her. To learn more about Nebraska Expert Matchmakers, visit them online at Nebraskaexpertmatchmakers.com or call 402-282-0042. Doyle said they also have a Facebook page where she will post when she is running holiday specials. Doyle said people could read blogs on her business Facebook page that provide helpful tips for dating whether they plan to sign up for her services or not.