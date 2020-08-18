Falk appointed to the Iowa Commission of Libraries

Shenandoah Public Library Director Carrie Falk has recently been named to the Iowa Commission of Libraries.
Falk said the Iowa Commission of Libraries is the governing board for the State Library of Iowa. She said the governor appoints seven of the members with the other two appointed by the Iowa Supreme Court and the Department of Education director or the Department of Education director’s designee. All members serve a four-year term.
Before being selected for the Iowa Commission of Libraries, Falk had served on the State Library Advisory Panel for around 12 years and was nominated to be the Chair of the Advisory Panel.
Falk said being the Chair of the Advisory Panel allowed her to become more familiar with the Commission of Libraries.
“When I was nominated to be Chair of the Advisory Panel, one of the duties of the Chair is to report to the Commission of Libraries about what we discussed in the meeting,” said Falk. “So, I’ve attended several of their meetings.”
Falk said State Librarian Michael Scott recommended her for the Iowa Commission of Libraries.
“It was quite an honor,” said Falk, “and I was surprised that the State Librarian would pick me out of 540 public librarians in the State of Iowa.”
Falk will serve on the Iowa Commission of Libraries through April 30, 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.