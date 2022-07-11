Family recipe earns first place

Ten-year-old Emma Baker and her mom Katie never would have imagined their first solo attempt at baking an apple pie from scratch would end up winning first place in a local pie baking contest. But, that is precisely what happened at the Star Spangled Shenandoah Fourth of July celebration on July 2.

The Bakers winning pie, however, wasn’t just any ordinary apple pie made from a random recipe. The recipe that Emma followed to a tee, with Katie’s help, had been passed down in the family and Emma was the fifth generation to learn to make the family’s apple pie.

“The first thing was the appearance was really good,” said Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen. McQueen was one of four judges selected for the pie contest during the Star Spangled Shenandoah celebration. But when he took the first bite of crust, McQueen said he knew it was an extraordinary pie that reminded him of the pies his mother used to make.

“There was just something about it, and I asked them later, and I knew they’d used lard or shortening or something like that because it was like the way my mom used to make hers,” McQueen said about the pie crust. “It was flaky and it just had that taste.”

In fact, McQueen liked the winning pie so much that during the auction he bid and walked away with the whole pie. Each entry made a pie for the judges to taste and a second pie for the auction.

“They were all very good,” McQueen said about the six pies entered into the contest. However, he said the cinnamon and other seasonings in Emma’s pie were perfect.

“It wasn’t overly sweet,” he said. “It was a nice blend of cinnamon on the apples, and the apples were really tender. But boy, once I tasted that crust, I just knew that it was going to be pretty good. I think she did an excellent job baking, and it wasn’t overcooked. The crust all the way down through, to me, it was perfect.”

The pie that McQueen deemed perfect had been perfected over the years, beginning with Emma’s great grandmother’s aunt.

“We call her Grammy,” said Katie about her grandmother and Emma’s great-grandmother, Caroline Tacy. “Great-grandma was 12 years old when she learned how to make it from her aunt.”

Emma and Katie said they had eaten Grammy’s pie before but only learned how to make it last October, and Emma’s entry for the contest was their first attempt to make it on their own.

“It’s something that I always wanted to learn from her how to make, so last October, we made a plan for her to come and teach my mom, myself, and all the girls how to make it,” Katie said.

In addition to copying down the recipe Grammy gave her, Katie said she wrote down all the extra steps and took pictures of what the pie looked like throughout the process.

When Emma learned about the contest for the July 2 celebration, she was eager to enter. Loving to bake, Emma said she liked the challenge of baking something homemade from scratch. In addition to learning to bake the pie, she had set a goal to learn how to make a cake from scratch when she turned 10. She has now achieved that goal, saying her grandma Baker taught her how to make the cake.

Emma got up early on the morning of the contest and joined her mom in the kitchen. She said they started by peeling and cutting about 12 apples, and placing them in salt water to keep them from turning brown while working on the crust. Emma said making the crust was her favorite part, and she got to use a sifter for the flour.

When they were ready to start filling the crust, Katie said, “the recipe called for a lot of sugar, and we’re both like, that seems like too much, but we gotta follow the recipe.”

One cup of sugar was added to the first layer of apples and one cup to the second layer. Then more sugar was added on top of the pie along with the cinnamon.

“I guess the pie still tasted good because we forgot to put the butter at the bottom,” laughed Emma.

Along with the experience of entering a contest and winning first place, Emma also enjoyed working alongside her mom in the kitchen. While Emma was excited to win first place, she was also happy that she was able to help her community to raise money for next year’s fireworks display. All six pies entered in the contest were auctioned off following the contest and raised roughly $800 to purchase fireworks for next year’s July 4th celebration.

Katie said Grammy had never entered her pie into a contest before, “So I think it was fun for her to not just hear a family member say how good it was, but she was really thrilled that her recipe won first place.”

“I would like to encourage people, if they have a family recipe they have always wanted to learn, to make time to do it,” Katie said. She is thankful they had learned to make Grammy’s pie and said it was very emotional for her to be able to enter the pie in the contest and win first place.

Emma said she plans to enter more baking contests, but she and Katie hope that the process will be quicker as they get more familiar with making the pie. They said it took about three hours, but that included some “emergency calls” to Grammy to ask her a few questions.