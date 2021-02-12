Farewell to a local legend- Evelyn Birkby

Bob said Evelyn was always aware of her family and community and always had her column on her mind. He said she looked for ways to share what was important about small towns, farms, and families.

“I enjoyed sharing,” said Evelyn in an earlier interview. ” It was part of my life.”

Throughout her life, Evelyn also expressed and shared with her readers and listeners a continuing optimism that, “Today is going to be a good day!” That optimism and joy in life can be seen in her columns and books and heard in her programs.

Bob added, “Mom loved “neighboring” -- connecting with people and sharing real life joys, sorrows, and everyday activities. With her broadcasts, columns, and books, she shared the values of Midwestern towns and farms. Her message was always of optimism, caring, and understanding, radiating out to encompass readers and listeners across the nation.

For her family, it was just mom being mom. She was at the typewriter an hour or two a day and went often to the radio studios in Shenandoah for broadcasts. For better or for worse, we were the guinea pigs when she tested new recipes before printing them or putting them on the air. Best of all, she infused us with confidence, an openness to others, and a delight in neighboring that we continue to share.”