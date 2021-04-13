Farragut Admiral Trail construction moving forward

According to Trail Committee Chairman, Jeff McQueen, Reilly Construction began work on the Farragut Admiral Trail almost immediately after moving equipment in on Dec. 7, 2020. Cold weather and snow temporarily halted construction, but spring weather has since allowed more progress.

McQueen shared some photos and said a lot of the grading on the trail had been done, and some of the granular material is on site for placement. McQueen said about 500 tons, or 25% of the needed granular material has been delivered to the site.

He noted that about 10% of that material has actually been applied to the trail. He expected all material should be in place on the trail in three to four weeks, or around the end of April to beginning of May, weather permitting.

Once all granular material is in place, shoulder grading will be done.

Boulder Construction was hired to replace and repair railroad bridges on the trail. At the time of this report, Boulder Construction had placed three concrete culverts where bridge two had been destroyed by fire.