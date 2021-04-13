Farragut Admiral Trail construction moving forward

According to Trail Committee Chairman, Jeff McQueen, Reilly Construction began work on the Farragut Admiral Trail almost immediately after moving equipment in on Dec. 7, 2020. Cold weather and snow temporarily halted construction, but spring weather has since allowed more progress.
McQueen shared some photos and said a lot of the grading on the trail had been done, and some of the granular material is on site for placement. McQueen said about 500 tons, or 25% of the needed granular material has been delivered to the site.
He noted that about 10% of that material has actually been applied to the trail. He expected all material should be in place on the trail in three to four weeks, or around the end of April to beginning of May, weather permitting.
Once all granular material is in place, shoulder grading will be done.
Boulder Construction was hired to replace and repair railroad bridges on the trail. At the time of this report, Boulder Construction had placed three concrete culverts where bridge two had been destroyed by fire.
They are repairing the piers on bridge one. As soon as repairs to the bridges are complete, they will be laying concrete over the bridge and culverts. McQueen said the timeline for this may be another two to three weeks after most of the material has been applied to the trail.
The work currently taking place is part of Phase 1, which will take the trail from New Orleans Street in Farragut to 390th Avenue in the country.
Phase two will move the Farragut Admiral Trail from 390th Avenue to Highway 2, eventually connecting it to the Wabash Trace Nature Trail in Shenandoah. The trail will also be a part of the Frontier Iowa Trails.
Discussion about this trail began in 2015, and planning, fundraising and work has been ongoing since then.
The Farragut Admiral Trail committee organizes trail cleanup events to remove weeds and trees that pop up along the trail, keeping it in good shape until such time as it can be completed.
The first Admiral Trail Walk was held in the fall of 2018, and one cyclist and over 40 hikers showed up for that event. Additional walks may be held in future as weather, construction and the pandemic situation allow.
Other plans for the trail include a shelter at the Farragut City Park.
To date, funding for the trail project has been received from:
• The Greater Shenandoah Foundation
• SWIPCO TAP (Transportation Alternative Program)
• Federal Recreation Fund
• State Recreation Fund
• Doppelt Fund
• REAP Fund
• Generous donations from Farragut Alumni and the local public.
Fundraising for the trail is an ongoing process, though, for development and maintenance. Anyone wishing to make a donation to the trail may do so in several ways:
1.) Visit.inhf.org/ways-to-give/donate/. When filling out information under the section “direct your gift” select Admiral Trail.
2.) Download the form on the website, farragutadmiraltrail.com, fill it out and send it to Farragut City Hall.
3.) Just send a check to Farragut City Hall made out to Greater Shenandoah Foundation. In the memo write Farragut Admiral Trail.
More information can be found on the Farragut Admiral Trail Facebook page and at farragutadmiraltrail.com.